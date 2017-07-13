Auburn coach Gus Malzahn wants NFL to better protect Cam Newton

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is tired of seeing Cam Newton get hit so much. Malzahn argued Thursday that the former Auburn quarterback doesn’t receive as much protection as other quarterbacks in the NFL.
“With all the referees in the NFL, and all that, they need to protect him like they do the rest of the quarterbacks,” Malzahn said Thursday at SEC Media Days.
Newton publicly complained last year about the lack of penalties he gets for being hit illegally. The Panthers quarterback spoke to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in November about the late hits.
Newton was sacked 36 times and hit a total of 93 times last season. That doesn’t count the hits he took on 90 rushing attempts.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week on Sirius XM that the draft additions of Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel should help Newton get the ball out quicker.
Whining and complaining always gets the other team to let up on the punishment. All they had to do was ask.
This is bull. Just bull. Newton isn’t in any more danger than any other quarterback. Maybe Gus should put the NCAA investigators out there as Cam’s offensive line. They did a nice job blocking for him at Auburn.
I’m sure Cam is working on a new dance routine wearing a tutu and high heels. Because he sure isn’t practicing to dive for a loose ball on the field.
Maybe Cam should just play flag football if he doesn’t like playing a contact sport.
Phooey! Defensive players should be allowed to hit Scam Newton WELL after the whistle. Or Camera Newton if you prefer. I personally prefer he be out of the league as soon as possible.
No horse in this race, but some of the late hits he absorbed last year with no flag were ridiculous.