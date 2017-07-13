Brent Grimes says he considered switch to basketball this year

Posted by Josh Alper on July 13, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes and his wife Miko have drawn plenty of attention thanks to Miko’s outspoken presence on social media and some of the greatest hits from her accounts were recounted in a SI.com profile of the couple that went live this week.

Miko’s presence was a much bigger deal when Grimes was playing for the Dolphins and, per the couple, looking to get released so that he could play elsewhere. That’s exactly what happened and Grimes’ time in Tampa has been more placid, although not so satisfying that Grimes hasn’t thought about doing something else.

He told writer Jack Dickey that he considered retiring from the NFL this offseason so that he could try out for the NBA’s developmental league, which Miko called a “real league” and Grimes said was less stifling than the NFL.

“The NFL doesn’t have a cool vibe. They make everyone look the same, with their shoes and socks the same way,” Grimes said.

At 5’10” and about to turn 34, Grimes’ hoop dreams seem unlikely to be fulfilled. His football skills remain high, however, and that should continue to serve him well in Tampa even if hosiery freedom isn’t where he’d like it to be.