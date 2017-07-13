Dak Prescott: “We’re the Cowboys, we’re gonna win the NFC East”

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 5:47 AM EDT

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is feeling confident heading into his second season.

Prescott was asked on the red carpet before last night’s ESPY awards about the upcoming season, and he said he has no doubt that Dallas will repeat as the winner of the division.

“We’re the Cowboys. We’re gonna win the NFC East,” Prescott said.

That’s not too bold a prediction, as the Las Vegas sports books all have the Cowboys as the favorites to win the NFC East heading into 2017. After winning the division last year, there’s every reason for Prescott to be confident in winning it this year as well.

Prescott was chosen as the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” at the ESPYs.