Eagles center Jason Kelce says LeGarrette Blount will make his job easier

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 13, 2017, 3:40 AM EDT

Offensive linemen always appreciate a running back that can run physical and prove hard to bring down for opposing tacklers.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is no exception.

With the addition of LeGarrette Blount to the Eagles’ offense this offseason, Kelce believes his job immediately becomes a whole lot easier.

“Having a guy like LeGarrette Blount behind me is only going to make my job easier,” Kelce said in an interview with Angelo Cataldi on WIP. “There aren’t going to be any of these one-armed tackles, where he’s reaching out while I’m still blocking the guy and somehow he drags them down. It’s going to take everything you got to bring that guy down.”

Despite crossing the dreaded running back threshold of 30 years old, Blount had his most productive season of his career last year in New England. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career with 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. The Eagles had 16 rushing touchdowns combined last year split between six different ball carriers.

Philadelphia ranked 11th in rushing yards and 10th in rushing touchdowns last season. The addition of Blount could add to those totals pretty significantly this fall.