Giants’ Brandon Marshall abruptly walks out on radio interview

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT
Giants receiver Brandon Marshall did not enjoy a line of questioning during a WEEI interview this morning, and so he walked off the set.

The interview started off amicably enough, with Marshall talking about his former teams and NFL experiences. But when Marshall was asked about his 2015 comment that white players and black players are treated differently, Marshall wasn’t pleased.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” Marshall said. “So if that’s what you guys want to do you can go there, but black guys in America get treated differently, period. I’ll just say that. Black guys in America get treated differently.”

Asked if professional athletes specifically get treated differently based on skin color, Marshall got upset.

“We done with this interview? Can I get off of this interview? Alright, I’m done with you guys,” Marshall said. “Come on, man, you’re going back to a year ago, brother. You guys made news now. You got Brandon Marshall to say black guys get treated differently and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys. . . . Change the subject or I’m getting off. I’m dropping the mic.”

When the interviewers then began to ask a question about his history of domestic violence, Marshall walked out.

“Oh, s–t,” Marshsall said. “I’m done with you guys. Bye.”

Marshall then took off his headphones and walked away.

28 Responses to “Giants’ Brandon Marshall abruptly walks out on radio interview”
  1. nhpats says: Jul 13, 2017 9:54 AM

    Leader

  2. seancon008 says: Jul 13, 2017 9:55 AM

    Truth hurts , Welcome to NY

  3. stipez says: Jul 13, 2017 9:57 AM

    Maybe he doesn’t remember a year ago.

  4. Indybear says: Jul 13, 2017 9:58 AM

    Good for him. I wish football players would stop giving interviews during the off season. Let’s talk football!

  5. reprob8 says: Jul 13, 2017 9:59 AM

    WEEI trying to make some news? Really? I’m shocked 😦

  6. profootball13 says: Jul 13, 2017 9:59 AM

    What a Punk…..

  7. coreycroom says: Jul 13, 2017 10:01 AM

    WEEI? In Boston? Those guys are probably…. @$$holes.

    -Pats Fan

  8. PriorKnowledge says: Jul 13, 2017 10:02 AM

    He said he did not want to talk about it, they persisted and he left. He should not get any flak for this. All on the interviewers.

  9. milkcan44 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:02 AM

    Good player – but I think he’s admitted he’s bi-polar.

  10. metitometin says: Jul 13, 2017 10:04 AM

    Just a bunch of Republicans doing race-baiting on WEEI. Pay no attention to the racists.

  11. Frum Slum says: Jul 13, 2017 10:04 AM

    That was jacked up to do that do him.

  12. packersurle says: Jul 13, 2017 10:06 AM

    We now get to hear from all the race blink white men about how great black make have it.

  13. jonathankrobinson424 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:07 AM

    Good. Marshall has matured and REMOVED himself from a situation where irresponsible journalism was trying to provoke him. That shows matured on his part to stop the interview.

  14. nyfcat says: Jul 13, 2017 10:09 AM

    Not a huge fan of Brandon Marshall, but I’m less of a fan of parasited like WEEI this who try to grab quotes on racism to make sure the pot continues to be stirred.

  15. tylawspick6 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:09 AM

    biggest tool in the nfl (next to bruce arians)

  16. qdog112 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:10 AM

    Anybody who denies “black guys are treated differently”, is not of this planet. To come back & ask if it’s true in the NFL, is stupid. If it is true for America, isn’t the NFL part of America?

    Admit the obvious and move on.

  17. chc4 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:17 AM

    Funny since Marshall himself is the one who talked about it. This guy isn’t so smart.

  18. scoops1 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:17 AM

    He wouldn’t walk out of a Francesa interview

  19. 700levelvet says: Jul 13, 2017 10:19 AM

    LOL

  20. agent7x6 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:19 AM

    Good for Brandon. Just because he spoke controversially previously is no reason to keep doing it.

  21. dan52067 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:20 AM

    Coreycroom: Yes, Boston, and yes, they are @$$holes.

  22. jfbowman says: Jul 13, 2017 10:20 AM

    typical of the new show, with Minehane claiming he is “80% of the talent”…Just hot takes, Trump-bashing, and ignorant social commentary.

  23. dickshotdogs says: Jul 13, 2017 10:20 AM

    You started it, Brandon.

  24. aarons444 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:23 AM

    “black guys in America get treated differently, period.”

    Many people in America are treated differently, based on race, religion, political or social standing, income, credit score…

    The problem is, everyone in this country wants someone or something to blame for their lot in life.

    Grow up. Rise above. All of you/us.

  25. eagleslayer says: Jul 13, 2017 10:24 AM

    It’s pronounced “car”, not “caaaa”

  26. bocadiver1 says: Jul 13, 2017 10:24 AM

    Good move, Brandon. Talk football or shut it down. All they wanted were some juicy quotes and y’all had the stones to do what anyone in that position should do. At least you didn’t refer the jerks to your outside attorney.

  27. straighcashhomey says: Jul 13, 2017 10:27 AM

    He is so weak minded. He will destroy the Giants locker room

  28. pkrlvr says: Jul 13, 2017 10:29 AM

    On it’s face it seems like BM was being a DB, but I wouldn’t want to participate in that debate just so a show can get ratings either.

Leave a Reply

