Giants’ Brandon Marshall abruptly walks out on radio interview

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall did not enjoy a line of questioning during a WEEI interview this morning, and so he walked off the set.
The interview started off amicably enough, with Marshall talking about his former teams and NFL experiences. But when Marshall was asked about his 2015 comment that white players and black players are treated differently, Marshall wasn’t pleased.
“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” Marshall said. “So if that’s what you guys want to do you can go there, but black guys in America get treated differently, period. I’ll just say that. Black guys in America get treated differently.”
Asked if professional athletes specifically get treated differently based on skin color, Marshall got upset.
“We done with this interview? Can I get off of this interview? Alright, I’m done with you guys,” Marshall said. “Come on, man, you’re going back to a year ago, brother. You guys made news now. You got Brandon Marshall to say black guys get treated differently and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys. . . . Change the subject or I’m getting off. I’m dropping the mic.”
When the interviewers then began to ask a question about his history of domestic violence, Marshall walked out.
“Oh, s–t,” Marshsall said. “I’m done with you guys. Bye.”
Marshall then took off his headphones and walked away.
Good for him. I wish football players would stop giving interviews during the off season. Let’s talk football!
WEEI trying to make some news? Really? I’m shocked 😦
WEEI? In Boston? Those guys are probably…. @$$holes.
He said he did not want to talk about it, they persisted and he left. He should not get any flak for this. All on the interviewers.
Good player – but I think he’s admitted he’s bi-polar.
Just a bunch of Republicans doing race-baiting on WEEI. Pay no attention to the racists.
That was jacked up to do that do him.
We now get to hear from all the race blink white men about how great black make have it.
Good. Marshall has matured and REMOVED himself from a situation where irresponsible journalism was trying to provoke him. That shows matured on his part to stop the interview.
Not a huge fan of Brandon Marshall, but I’m less of a fan of parasited like WEEI this who try to grab quotes on racism to make sure the pot continues to be stirred.
Anybody who denies “black guys are treated differently”, is not of this planet. To come back & ask if it’s true in the NFL, is stupid. If it is true for America, isn’t the NFL part of America?
Admit the obvious and move on.
Good for Brandon. Just because he spoke controversially previously is no reason to keep doing it.
Coreycroom: Yes, Boston, and yes, they are @$$holes.
typical of the new show, with Minehane claiming he is “80% of the talent”…Just hot takes, Trump-bashing, and ignorant social commentary.
“black guys in America get treated differently, period.”
Many people in America are treated differently, based on race, religion, political or social standing, income, credit score…
The problem is, everyone in this country wants someone or something to blame for their lot in life.
Grow up. Rise above. All of you/us.
Good move, Brandon. Talk football or shut it down. All they wanted were some juicy quotes and y’all had the stones to do what anyone in that position should do. At least you didn’t refer the jerks to your outside attorney.
He is so weak minded. He will destroy the Giants locker room
On it’s face it seems like BM was being a DB, but I wouldn’t want to participate in that debate just so a show can get ratings either.