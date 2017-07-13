Giants’ Brandon Marshall abruptly walks out on radio interview

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall did not enjoy a line of questioning during a WEEI interview this morning, and so he walked off the set.

The interview started off amicably enough, with Marshall talking about his former teams and NFL experiences. But when Marshall was asked about his 2015 comment that white players and black players are treated differently, Marshall wasn’t pleased.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” Marshall said. “So if that’s what you guys want to do you can go there, but black guys in America get treated differently, period. I’ll just say that. Black guys in America get treated differently.”

Asked if professional athletes specifically get treated differently based on skin color, Marshall got upset.

“We done with this interview? Can I get off of this interview? Alright, I’m done with you guys,” Marshall said. “Come on, man, you’re going back to a year ago, brother. You guys made news now. You got Brandon Marshall to say black guys get treated differently and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys. . . . Change the subject or I’m getting off. I’m dropping the mic.”

When the interviewers then began to ask a question about his history of domestic violence, Marshall walked out.

“Oh, s–t,” Marshsall said. “I’m done with you guys. Bye.”

Marshall then took off his headphones and walked away.