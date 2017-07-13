Greg Jennings said Mike McCarthy “cuffs” Packers in postseason

Posted by Charean Williams on July 13, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Greg Jennings took another shot at his former team, blaming Mike McCarthy for Aaron Rodgers having only one Super Bowl title in Rodgers’ nine seasons as a starter.

“I’m just going to flat-out say it: If we had a lead, our issue wasn’t the defense — our issue was Mike McCarthy,” Jennings said Wednesday on Fox Sports, where he serves as an analyst. “[McCarthy] would cuff us. . . . When you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat; they don’t relax. . . . They have a great quarterback [in Tom Brady]; they have arguably the best quarterback in football, but they have — no doubt about it — the best head coach in football.”

Jennings has ripped the Packers and Rodgers since the receiver’s contentious split with the team in 2013.

McCarthy, who has a 114-61-1 regular-season record and a 10-8 postseason record in 11 seasons with the Packers, said a year ago that he’s “not a conservative coach” after continuing to be dogged by the Packers’ blown 16-0 lead in the NFC Championship Game during the 2014 season.