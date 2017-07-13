Greg Jennings said Mike McCarthy “cuffs” Packers in postseason

Greg Jennings took another shot at his former team, blaming Mike McCarthy for Aaron Rodgers having only one Super Bowl title in Rodgers’ nine seasons as a starter.
“I’m just going to flat-out say it: If we had a lead, our issue wasn’t the defense — our issue was Mike McCarthy,” Jennings said Wednesday on Fox Sports, where he serves as an analyst. “[McCarthy] would cuff us. . . . When you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat; they don’t relax. . . . They have a great quarterback [in Tom Brady]; they have arguably the best quarterback in football, but they have — no doubt about it — the best head coach in football.”
Jennings has ripped the Packers and Rodgers since the receiver’s contentious split with the team in 2013.
McCarthy, who has a 114-61-1 regular-season record and a 10-8 postseason record in 11 seasons with the Packers, said a year ago that he’s “not a conservative coach” after continuing to be dogged by the Packers’ blown 16-0 lead in the NFC Championship Game during the 2014 season.
He’ll say whatever he needs to get a slot on a NFL morning show. I’m sure he’ll be doing more interviews tomorrow on his ‘hot take’.
Post-football seems depressing.
Packer fans will rip him but I don’t know how you can argue with it.
Mike McCarthy is a highly successful NFL head coach. Just ask him.
No lead is ever enough, as proven (again) by the most recent Super Bowl.
Jennings is spot on.
Take a look at McCarthy’s losses in the Playoffs.
I can’t think of another coach who has lost games the way he has.
I’ve seen plenty lose, but McCarthy seems bent on reinventing the word, as if it were an art form.
5 times he’s lost Playoff games on the last play of the game. 5 times. Its surreal.
To be fair, do we know if McCarthy told Morgan Burnett to take a knee if he intercepted a pass with 5:13 left and no one in between him and the end zone?
Probably not, although the Packers ran three straight times and ran only 1:04 off the clock after that. That would be McCarthy’s fault.
Do we know that McCarthy failed to teach Ha-Ha how to defend a Hail Mary two-point conversion? That should probably be blamed on the DB coach.
Still, to blow a 19-7 lead with four minutes left can’t all be blamed on the coaching. That was a complete team collapse of a choke job that will never be equaled in the history of football. So they have that going for them.