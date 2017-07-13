Kansas State tackle, NFL prospect Scott Frantz comes out as gay

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

Scott Frantz, a Kansas State offensive lineman who is viewed as a future NFL prospect, has revealed publicly that he is gay.

Frantz said his teammates and coaches have known he’s gay for a year, and now he wants the world to know.

“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz told ESPN. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Frantz started all 13 games at left tackle. He gained a great deal of attention at last season’s Texas Bowl, when he held his own against Myles Garrett, whom the Browns later made the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Michael Sam is the only openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. There has still never been an openly gay player to play in a regular-season NFL game.