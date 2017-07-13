 Skip to content

Kansas State tackle, NFL prospect Scott Frantz comes out as gay

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Scott Frantz, a Kansas State offensive lineman who is viewed as a future NFL prospect, has revealed publicly that he is gay.

Frantz said his teammates and coaches have known he’s gay for a year, and now he wants the world to know.

“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz told ESPN. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Frantz started all 13 games at left tackle. He gained a great deal of attention at last season’s Texas Bowl, when he held his own against Myles Garrett, whom the Browns later made the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Michael Sam is the only openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. There has still never been an openly gay player to play in a regular-season NFL game.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories
11 Responses to “Kansas State tackle, NFL prospect Scott Frantz comes out as gay”
  1. tjacks7 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:04 PM

    I think I’m in the majority here, but I could not care less.

  2. cmoney20 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:06 PM

    He better get drafted! That’s all I’m saying. If he doesn’t? Watch out!

  3. Kapodaco says: Jul 13, 2017 1:08 PM

    Okay, cool. He’s gay. Now if the media just leaves him alone, he’ll likely have a better chance at sticking in the NFL, seeing as he won’t have a circus behind him.

  4. beltwaytd says: Jul 13, 2017 1:09 PM

    Happy you feel comfortable and wish you the best Mr. Frantz. But I thinks maybe you should keep it to yourself…solely if for the fact that other people have their own opinions that are handing out jobs.

  5. learysdisciples says: Jul 13, 2017 1:13 PM

    Good for him. Why is this news? Nobody cares about this stuff any longer.

  6. jmuller516 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:13 PM

    When will people realize that NO ONE cares if you’re gay or straight..

    We only care if you can block their defensive line..

  7. packfaninpackland says: Jul 13, 2017 1:14 PM

    If he can play at the next level, that’s all that should matter.

    Who cares about the other stuff ?? I guarantee there are players (even star players) in the NFL now that are gay.

  8. finnster77 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:14 PM

    Oh for crying out loud! It’s none of my business how this person chooses to have sex. It has nothing to do with football and doesn’t belong mixed in with football stories.

  9. BraceForImpact says: Jul 13, 2017 1:16 PM

    Let your play do your talking. I’m a staunch liberal but when it comes to job performance don’t allow your gender/sexuality/religion to define who you are.

  10. vikings2102 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:17 PM

    If held his own against a top college player (and top NFL prospect) like Garrett, he should have no issue in being drafted into the NFL and playing. I would have no problem with my team drafting him.

  11. peytonneckk18 says: Jul 13, 2017 1:18 PM

    Don’t ask don’t tell!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!