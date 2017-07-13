Kansas State tackle, NFL prospect Scott Frantz comes out as gay

Scott Frantz, a Kansas State offensive lineman who is viewed as a future NFL prospect, has revealed publicly that he is gay.
Frantz said his teammates and coaches have known he’s gay for a year, and now he wants the world to know.
“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz told ESPN. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”
As a redshirt freshman last season, Frantz started all 13 games at left tackle. He gained a great deal of attention at last season’s Texas Bowl, when he held his own against Myles Garrett, whom the Browns later made the first overall pick in this year’s draft.
Michael Sam is the only openly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. There has still never been an openly gay player to play in a regular-season NFL game.
I think I’m in the majority here, but I could not care less.
He better get drafted! That’s all I’m saying. If he doesn’t? Watch out!
Okay, cool. He’s gay. Now if the media just leaves him alone, he’ll likely have a better chance at sticking in the NFL, seeing as he won’t have a circus behind him.
Happy you feel comfortable and wish you the best Mr. Frantz. But I thinks maybe you should keep it to yourself…solely if for the fact that other people have their own opinions that are handing out jobs.
Good for him. Why is this news? Nobody cares about this stuff any longer.
When will people realize that NO ONE cares if you’re gay or straight..
We only care if you can block their defensive line..
If he can play at the next level, that’s all that should matter.
Who cares about the other stuff ?? I guarantee there are players (even star players) in the NFL now that are gay.
Oh for crying out loud! It’s none of my business how this person chooses to have sex. It has nothing to do with football and doesn’t belong mixed in with football stories.
Let your play do your talking. I’m a staunch liberal but when it comes to job performance don’t allow your gender/sexuality/religion to define who you are.
If held his own against a top college player (and top NFL prospect) like Garrett, he should have no issue in being drafted into the NFL and playing. I would have no problem with my team drafting him.
Don’t ask don’t tell!