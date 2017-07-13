Latest workout pictures show Teddy Bridgewater without a knee brace

When Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got back on the practice field this spring for the first time since the devastating left knee injury that wiped out his entire 2016 season, he was wearing a large knee brace.
Given the severity of the injury, that came as little surprise but it seems Bridgewater doesn’t need to wear the brace for all of his on-field work. Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes that Bridgewater posted pictures of a workout on his private Instagram account on Wednesday that showed him going through his drills without any added support for the knee.
As with Bridgewater’s work during OTAs, there’s no reason to think that a workout without the brace is a sign that Bridgewater is ready to jump up to a full schedule after an injury that created doubts about whether he would be able play again. It does add more reason to keep an eye on the Vikings’ decision about placing Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list, however.
It seems likely that Bridgewater will be on the list to start camp, but the bigger question may come at the cut to 53 players. If Bridgewater remains on the list at that point, he’ll be ineligible to play or practice for the first six weeks of the regular season and the chance that he’ll sit out another year will remain a strong one.
It so nice to see that cute little guy running around out there, trying to play football.
All the best Teddy… cheering to see you back!
I guarantee there will be a QB controversy in minny before week 8 of the regular season.
Are his hands still tiny?
I hope Teddy makes it all the way back. His 14 TD’s a year is sure to scare any NFL defense. Especially when the defenses had to respect his running ability, which is all but gone with this knee injury.
Hoping he’s okay. No one wants to see another player injured.
good news
But the knee braces players use to try to limit ACL injures are not likely to help much. its a good sign he can get out there without it.
Better to get his muscles as strong as possible to protect his knee than think the brace will help.
Good luck lil Teddy! Let us all hope and pray that no more of his appendages inexplicably fall off.
Instagram photos are fake news, do not believe most of what you see on there.
Best QB situation in the NFCN. Proven vet and a proven franchise QB on the same roster… almost unheard of. Both ridiculously accurate and have never cracked their receivers ribs with poorly thrown balls.
So many people were so certain he would never play again, this is great to see keep it up teddy!
Carl Gerbschmidt says:
Jul 13, 2017 12:23 PM
And this is a bad thing how? If Teddy shows he can play this year, that’s a great thing. Personally, I think there’s no chance he doesn’t start the year on the PUP because then the Vikings maintain his rights for 2018 at a low contract. Week 8 is probably a little early for a QB controversy since Teddy can’t come back until Week 7.
Most likely scenario is that Bradford is solid but not spectacular, the Vikings win games, and Teddy doesn’t see the field unless there’s a late-season injury to Bradford. The controversy starts after the season when the Vikings have to decide if they want to bring Bradford back if Teddy is healthy.
In the long run another year is probably the best thing for him. Can’t hurt.