PFT preseason power rankings No. 25: Washington Redskins

After the first 14 weeks of the 2016 season, the Redskins looked like a pretty good bet to make the playoffs for a second straight season as they were 7-5-1 with two home games and a road date with the hapless Bears to close out the schedule.
They beat the Bears, but losses to the Panthers in Week 15 and a Giants team with nothing to play for in Week 17 meant that there would be no playoff streak. The offense, which was strong all year, managed just 25 points in those losses and they’ll have to bounce back without offensive coordinator/new Rams coach Sean McVay and wide receivers Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson.
Those changes could make life more difficult for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had another good season but remains without a long-term contract after getting a second straight franchise tag. That didn’t hurt him on the field last year and his focus should remain strong with the prospect of a big payday still on the horizon, but success will have to come with a different supporting cast this time around.
Biggest positive change: While the offense was a strength in Washington last year, the defense was less impressive. The Redskins changed defensive coordinators with Greg Manusky replacing Joe Barry and they were aggressive in the offseason by adding players to the unit. First-round defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker Zach Brown and safety D.J. Swearinger highlight the new additions and will be counted on to spearhead improvement on the field this season.
Biggest negative change: In many circumstances, the departures of McVay, Garçon and Jackson would take the prize in this category but the winner has to be the departure of General Manager Scot McCloughan. The drama that was synonymous with the franchise quieted during McCloughan’s time in Washington, but it came back in full force with the awkwardly handled ouster of a guy who had done a lot to get the team back on track after the ugly end to the Mike Shanahan era. Doug Williams moved to the top of the football operations department, but it feels like the shift moved power back to president Bruce Allen when all was said and done.
Coaching thermometer: There’s no fire, but that doesn’t mean it’s chilly. Jay Gruden is 21-26-1 through three years in Washington and changes to a front office often come with coaching changes, especially if they aren’t sold on their starting quarterback. A rocky start will likely be accompanied by an uptick on Gruden’s thermostat.
We’d like to crack a beer with … Josh Norman. The cornerback isn’t shy about sharing his opinion under any circumstances, so we imagine it would make for an entertaining visit to share some cold ones while talking Odell Beckham, Dez Bryant and anything else that comes to mind.
How they can prove us wrong: They won the division in 2015 and, as mentioned, weren’t far away from the playoffs last year so it doesn’t feel far-fetched that Washington could find themselves in the mix. For starters, the new faces on defense will have take to Manusky’s vow to be more aggressive and Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor will have prove to be capable replacements for the departed wideouts if the Redskins are going to contend in a deep NFC East.
I can’t stand the Fighting DC’s, as in hope they go 0-16, but this ranking seems very low. Good QB playing for a contract, good coach with a fire under him, huge additions to a D that already had some nice pieces, loss of an inconsistent Garcon and MEsean Jackson…
I think this offense is still as potent as it was, T Pryor is a monster and the addition of Perrine should help the run game. The offensive line has become one of the best units in football. Reed and Crowder are primed. The defense has some nice additions but has a lot to prove..
The Cowboys are starting Jeff Heath at safety and have lost two important parts of the O line, yet you “experts” still give them the East, get out of here. The East is wide open and the Skins have a very capable roster to compete and win the division.
Skins should definitely be higher in my opinion. Pryor is probably better than Jackson or Garcon. Jackson was injury prone and Garcon has clearly lost a step. Pryor was pretty good last year and had the Browns’ QBs throwing to him. Should be even better this year. Also Jonathan Allen could be a steal. Now it’s the Redskins and they fired the smartest person in the building so their window will be short after they begin making dumb moves again next offseason, but they should probably be ranked ahead of at least the Eagles in that division.
The big question here is not if this team has talent, the question is, will they be motivated? Players are watching the qb go through negotiations with the team and come away with no certain future but just to play out the strings; not a good start to building a team in training camp.
najacoo22 says:
Jul 13, 2017 3:15 PM
It’s not just the Bills PFT thinks they are worse than but 24 other teams, a dozen of whom were easily worse than the Skins last year. They do get a slightly tougher schedule this year exchanging the tough AFC West for last year’s pretty weak AFC North but the NFC West is weaker than last year’s NFC North. There’s just no way 24 other teams are going to finish ahead of the Skins, they should be ranked 12-15 at worst.
najacoo22 says:
Jul 13, 2017 3:15 PM
