Prosecutor thinks O.J. Simpson will be paroled

The prosecutor who put O.J. Simpson behind bars thinks Simpson is about to get out.
Simpson, the Hall of Fame running back who was acquitted of double murder in 1995 but convicted of robbery in 2008, has a parole hearing next week. David Roger, the prosecutor who won the conviction of Simpson, said he believes the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners is likely to let Simpson out.
“The guy did a lot of time on a robbery charge, I expect he’ll probably be paroled,” Roger told the New York Post.
If Simpson is paroled, he could be released as soon as October 1, which would be a total of nine years in prison. Roger said he offered Simpson and his attorneys a plea deal that would have seen Simpson serve just two and a half years, but Simpson turned it down.
“He had plenty of opportunity to enter a plea to do far less time,” Roger said. “He thought he was invincible. He wanted to roll the dice.”
Simpson will turn 70 on Sunday.
Yes, OJ will get out of jail and yet Ron and Nicole are still dead. This piece of crap should have done society the same favor Aaron Hernandez did.
Nope….let him rot in prison. Doesnt matter if it’s for the robbery charge….we all know he deserves to die in prison for the savage murder of Nicole & Ron. Let justice be served.
This dude deserves to rot in prison until he’s dead, but like Clint Eastwood once said “deserves got nothing to do with it”.