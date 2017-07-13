Prosecutor thinks O.J. Simpson will be paroled

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

The prosecutor who put O.J. Simpson behind bars thinks Simpson is about to get out.

Simpson, the Hall of Fame running back who was acquitted of double murder in 1995 but convicted of robbery in 2008, has a parole hearing next week. David Roger, the prosecutor who won the conviction of Simpson, said he believes the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners is likely to let Simpson out.

“The guy did a lot of time on a robbery charge, I expect he’ll probably be paroled,” Roger told the New York Post.

If Simpson is paroled, he could be released as soon as October 1, which would be a total of nine years in prison. Roger said he offered Simpson and his attorneys a plea deal that would have seen Simpson serve just two and a half years, but Simpson turned it down.

“He had plenty of opportunity to enter a plea to do far less time,” Roger said. “He thought he was invincible. He wanted to roll the dice.”

Simpson will turn 70 on Sunday.