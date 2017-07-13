Report: Both sides fine with Kirk Cousins playing out tag

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 13, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

There has been little movement in the ongoing contract saga between Washington and franchise-tagged quarterback Kirk Cousins.

And there may not be.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it appears now that Cousins will play out the year on the tag, and that both sides feel comfortable with that.

They have until next Monday to do a long-term deal, though there’s no indication that’s even being worked on.

If the deadline comes and goes, Cousins will just pocket his $23.94 million for the season and then head into free agency in 2018. Washington could ostensibly squat on his rights again, but that would require a 20-percent raise with the transition tag or a 44-percent raise with a third franchise tag.

Those two options seem unlikely for the sheer size of the numbers, leaving the team without a clear plan for the future at the position.