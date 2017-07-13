Report: Michael Oher to be at camp, future with Panthers still unclear

Posted by Josh Alper on July 13, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Panthers tackle Michael Oher reported to mandatory minicamp last month after skipping the team’s voluntary work this spring, but never took the field as he spent the time with doctors in continued evaluation of the concussion that limited him to three games during the 2016 season.

At the end of the minicamp, however, there was a report that the Panthers appeared ready to move on without Oher in a move that would save them $4.5 million in cap space. No transaction has been made at this point, however, and David Newton of ESPN.com reports that Oher is expected to be with the team at the start of training camp.

That may not remain the case for long, though. Newton adds that Oher’s future with the team remains uncertain and may not even be something the team has to consider for long if Oher remains without clearance to resume his football career.

The Panthers signed Matt Kalil to play left tackle this offseason and have Daryl Williams and 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moten as options on the other side of the line.