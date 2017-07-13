Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 13, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Peyton Manning always admired the diehard Bills fans.

The Dolphins are walking a fine line with S T.J. McDonald.

The Patriots never lose when RB Dion Lewis plays, so he’s worth keeping around.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins could be poised for a breakout season.

Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin started cashing in those free crab cakes for life.

Browns QB Cody Kessler’s grip on a starting job may not last long.

Bengals WR Brandon LaFell has more competition for a role in the offense this year.

A look at some Steelers on the roster bubble.

The Texans have built their roster with a good mix of veterans and young players.

The Colts are looking more and more like a prototypical 3-4 defense.

Taking a look at the OT competition in Jaguars camp.

Titans G Josh Kline thinks his team is doing some Patriots-like things.

Some receivers would probably prefer the Broncos’ QB competition to be a quick one.

Former Chiefs T Kevin Sampson was arrested with marijuana and a stolen shotgun.

The training camp battles to watch for the Chargers.

The Raiders have to deal with expectations now.

Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa is trying to build off last season.

Giants TE Evan Engram now carries a bit of New York with him everywhere he goes.

Eagles legend Harold Carmichael is confident in new WR Alshon Jeffery.

Washington has had its share of contractual issues over the years.

A look at the Bears’ looming QB competition.

Lions TE Eric Ebron could make the most of a contract year.

Former Packers WR Greg Jennings said coach Mike McCarthy is the problem there.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater posted some photos of himself working out without a knee brace.

Falcons RB Tevin Coleman’s role in the passing game could grow.

The Panthers are fired up about “Game of Thrones.”

Hall of Famer Morten Andersen said his parting with the Saints was “distasteful.”

Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes said he considered retiring to play basketball.

The Cardinals’ turnover on the defensive line has created questions.

LT Andrew Whitworth needs to live up to his reputation for the Rams to improve.

A look at how 49ers rookie Solomon Thomas could fit in this year.

All the returns on Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy have been good so far.