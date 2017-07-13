Tony Romo on Cowboys: They’re going to be tough to beat if healthy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 13, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Tony Romo likely never went into a season when the Cowboys’ expectations weren’t high. They are high every year, even though the team won its last championship during the 1995 season.

Now retired and an analyst for CBS, Romo went out on a limb during interviews to promote American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, saying expectations for the Cowboys are “high” in 2017.

“I think you find that Dallas, expectations are obviously ramped up, and that happens when you have a season like they did last year and rightfully so,” Romo said, via DFW’s CBS 11. “If Dallas can stay healthy, they’re going to be a tough team to beat. I’ll get into more analysis later. Right now at this point, they’ve been healthy enough to get through the offseason without anything detrimental that can really hurt you going forward. From there, it’s just about creating the culture and getting the environment right.”

Three times in his career Romo had double-digit wins in a season, including 13-3 in 2007. Dak Prescott took over when Romo was injured in the preseason last year, and the rookie quarterback led the Cowboys to a 13-3 campaign.

The Cowboys, though, lost 11 players in free agency and two to retirement, including Romo, during the offseason. Those players started 546 career games for the Cowboys, including 94 last season.