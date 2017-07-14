A.J. Bouye “excited to try to live up to the hype”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Cornerback A.J. Bouye cashed in after a breakout 2016 season with the Texans by signing a five-year contract with the Jaguars that can be worth as much as $67.5 million as a free agent this offseason.

Bouye joins Jalen Ramsey at cornerback in Jacksonville and the Jaguars hope they turn out to be one of the top duos in the entire league. Former Steelers corner and current NFL Media analyst Ike Taylor believes that the tandem is the best in the league, something that Bouye called an honor.

“I’m excited to try to live up to the hype,” Bouye said, via NFL.com. “We know there’s going to be a lot of people watching, but we’re very excited. It’s tough to say [how good we will be] right now, because we haven’t been in games together yet. We’re physical corners and we like to tackle. We like to play aggressive. We’re going to be in your face. We’re going to play tight coverage. We’re going to come hit, talk trash, all that. There’s a lot of great corners in the league, and it’s an honor to be considered a top tandem. We just want to go out there and prove that we can be.”

Bouye isn’t the first big-ticket signing the Jaguars have made in hopes of finally climbing up the standings, so that need to go out there and prove that this isn’t just another round of preseason optimism is a real one. Should that proof come, Bouye’s signing will go down as one of the best of this year’s free agent class.