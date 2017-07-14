Carson Wentz: Eagles can go worst to first in NFC East

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 14, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

The Eagles faded fast last season after their 3-0 start, losing nine of their next 11 games.

But quarterback Carson Wentz is confident that they can turn things around and win the NFC East.

Via Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com, the Eagles second-year quarterback said during an interview on WIP they can replace the Cowboys atop the division.

“We have high expectations around here,” Wentz said. “We hope and we expect to be playing into January and then to see what happens. I think that’s the biggest thing. Our goal is to win the NFC East and we believe we have the guys to do it.

“We just have to now go put the work in and go make things happen. We have high expectations, . . . 7-9 is never good enough. I never want to be done after the regular season again. That doesn’t sit well with me and it never will. We definitely have high expectations to be playing into January and then hopefully get hot and see what happens.”

The Eagles added wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason, along with running back LeGarrette Blount. And after missing tackle Lane Johnson most of last year because of a PED suspension, the line should stabilize in front of Wentz, which could allow the improvement he expects.

“We went out and have a couple new additions and everything,” Wentz said. “It’s been fun. Honestly, it’s been fun just to get to work with them. Last year, obviously this time of year, I was working with a lot of the third-team guys. It’s just been fun to have a whole offseason under my belt now as we’re, I think, 10 days away from camp. Just getting the opportunity to get the team reps.

“You can throw routes on air and do all those things you want, but the spring, getting those team reps, those valuable reps with a lot of the guys, the new rookie guys, the free agents that we signed and everything in-between. I’m really liking where we’re at and it’s still a process, it’s still a process, but training camp is right around the corner and honestly, I can’t wait to get back there.”

Of course, much of the burden is going to fall on Wentz himself to improve after a rookie season which included some bright spots. They gave up plenty of draft currency to get to him, but made up for that by dipping into the veteran free agent market.