Dolphins haven’t offered Jarvis Landry a contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 14, 2017, 5:40 AM EDT

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry is heading into the final season of his rookie contract and says he won’t talk about an extension once the season starts. That means the sides have less than two months to work out a deal, but the Dolphins don’t seem to be in any hurry.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Miami still hasn’t made an offer to extend Landry’s deal.

The Dolphins may have decided that they’d like to see how a motivated Landry plays in a contract year this season, and then they can either franchise tag him, sign him to a long-term deal or let him walk in 2018.

This year, Landry is a bargain at $893,852. The franchise tag for wide receivers next year will likely be more than $16 million.