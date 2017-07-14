Dumped by American, Steelers find new airline

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

In April, American Airlines stuck a finger in the eye of America’s new pastime, telling six NFL franchises that the company no longer would provide charter services for their road games.

The Steelers disclosed Thursday that they have a new airline. Via Jill Beckman of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers will use Miami Air International when the team travels in 2017.

In addition to the Steelers, the American also dumped the Dolphins, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, and Cardinals. American will continue to service the Cowboys, Panthers, and Eagles.

A source told PFT in April that up to 20 teams could be facing loss of charter service, with United and Delta possibly joining American. There have been no subsequents reports or announcements indicating that United, Delta, or any other airlines had indeed stopped servicing NFL teams.