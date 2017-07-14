Former Chiefs OL Kevin Sampson arrested in Oklahoma

Posted by Charean Williams on July 14, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Former NFL player Kevin Michael Sampson was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of more than a pound of marijuana and a stolen shotgun, The Oklahoman reported.

Sampson, 36, played three seasons as an offensive tackle for the Chiefs, who made him a seventh-round pick in 2004. Sampson saw action in 16 games with seven starts.

Per The Oklahoman, a Valero gas station employee called police Monday about a man acting oddly outside the store, and officers determined Sampson had taken some type of medication with stimulant properties. A search of Sampson’s car by police yielded 21 large clear plastic bags loaded with a total of 615.7 grams of marijuana in the trunk, where they also found a stolen shotgun and digital scales, according to a police report.

Sampson posted bond Tuesday on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and knowingly concealing stolen property.