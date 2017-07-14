Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

Will the Bills change things up in the running game?

Dolphins QB Brandon Doughty has worked to make his release quicker.

Patriots QB Tom Brady passed muster with the membership committee of a country club.

Former Jets QB Chad Pennington hopes current Jets coach Todd Bowles gets time to turn things around.

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick will help broadcast the team’s preseason games.

Rookie Jake Elliott hopes to get the nod as the Bengals kicker.

Browns rookie DL Caleb Brantley is focused on being consistent on the field.

The Steelers have found a new airline to take them to road games.

Texans DE J.J. Watt tried out soccer.

The consensus opinion of the Colts defense isn’t a positive one.

Former Jaguars Jason Babin and Kyle Bosworth have a real estate company helping new Jaguars players find homes.

DT Sylvester Williams has high hopes for his first season with the Titans.

Broncos tight ends are looking for a bigger role in the team’s new offense.

Chiefs K Cairo Santos took some practice kicks at Daytona Speedway.

Former Raiders stars are high on this year’s team.

Chargers WR Travis Benjamin likes to flex his culinary muscles.

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson was on track for a bigger role this season before this month’s arrest.

Will OL D.J. Fluker find more success with the Giants?

Said Eagles QB Carson Wentz, “We hope and we expect to be playing into January and then to see what happens. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

What new additions will Redskins find at FedEx Field this year?

Three questions about Bears safeties.

The Lions have RB Theo Riddick set for a big role in the passing game.

The Packers handed out a couple of big grants to local charities.

A look at CB Xavier Rhodes ahead of Vikings training camp.

Ranking 10 new members of the Falcons.

How much of a gamble is the Panthers’ signing of T Matt Kalil?

What’s in store for Saints DE Cameron Jordan this season?

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston shared his list of football leaders he admires.

Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner is ready for his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Predicting big things for Rams WR Cooper Kupp’s rookie season.

The 49ers Foundation will host an event at Levi’s Stadium just before the regular season.

How good will the Seahawks pass rush be this year?