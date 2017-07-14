Miko Grimes repeats claim that she got Brent Grimes cut by the Dolphins

Miko Grimes is at it again. Usually, she says what she has to say on Twitter. For a change, a respected national media outlet has given her a platform for her over-the-top (and at times factually inaccurate) musings.
In an interview with Jack Dickey of SI.com, the wife of Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes claims that she deliberately tried to get her husband released by the Dolphins by making outlandish comments on Twitter. Some regard this as news. It’s not; she previously made that claim in 2016 on Twitter.
It wasn’t true then, and it’s not true now. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins moved on from Grimes because of his size, his age, and the magnitude of his contract. Before doing so, they tried to arrange a trade. Ultimately, with no one biting, the Dolphins cut the cord.
Miko’s antics didn’t help, but if Brent Grimes fit with the vision for the construction of the roster, they would have tried to find a way to make things work.
There’s a chance Miko was deliberately trying to agitate for Brent’s release, and that she coincidentally achieved her objective. There’s also a chance she simply can’t help herself. Which means that it may be a matter of time before she starts sounding off about his current team.
I’d take a daily dose of Josh Gordon and Tim Tebow every day for a year to stop hearing this woman’s antics.
She’s Back!
What Brent ever saw in this woman is a mystery?
He’s such a good guy and great player and all she ever does is embarrass him.
She has no couth. About as refined as an orange barrel on the side of the road.
Miko is a proud #stickcarrier and BucNation is happy to have them!!
Maybe there are positives behind the scenes that we do not see. But, Miko seems like she is way more crazy than would offset most positives.
Miko Yoko Ono
This crazy load mouth and the Bucs deserve each other.
I’m not saying she’s ugly but she is no beauty contest winner either. Add that to her nasty mouth and its a lethal combination to be hanging with, much less marrying.
“It wasn’t true then, and it’s not true now. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins moved on from Grimes because of his size, his age, and the magnitude of his contract. Before doing so, they tried to arrange a trade. Ultimately, with no one biting, the Dolphins cut the cord.”
So basically you’re saying something is factually untrue based on the word of one source vs another? That’s honest reporting right there.
“According to Miko, the Dolphins had told Brent he had to take a pay cut; if he declined, they would wait until other teams used up all their cap space and then release him. (A Dolphins spokesman says that these discussions never happened.)”
The PFT source even said the contract was a reason. Size? Did he shrink since they signed him? Give me a break.
Miko’s story isn’t that unreasonable. Media hates her because she shines a light on things they’d prefer she didn’t.
She’s been great to Tampa so far and a lot of fans have embraced her; and she’s been on a growing podcast and is very knowledgeable about the game.
She’s not exactly well spoken or diplomatic about anything but she keeps it real lol