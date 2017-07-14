Miko Grimes repeats claim that she got Brent Grimes cut by the Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Miko Grimes is at it again. Usually, she says what she has to say on Twitter. For a change, a respected national media outlet has given her a platform for her over-the-top (and at times factually inaccurate) musings.

In an interview with Jack Dickey of SI.com, the wife of Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes claims that she deliberately tried to get her husband released by the Dolphins by making outlandish comments on Twitter. Some regard this as news. It’s not; she previously made that claim in 2016 on Twitter.

It wasn’t true then, and it’s not true now. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins moved on from Grimes because of his size, his age, and the magnitude of his contract. Before doing so, they tried to arrange a trade. Ultimately, with no one biting, the Dolphins cut the cord.

Miko’s antics didn’t help, but if Brent Grimes fit with the vision for the construction of the roster, they would have tried to find a way to make things work.

There’s a chance Miko was deliberately trying to agitate for Brent’s release, and that she coincidentally achieved her objective. There’s also a chance she simply can’t help herself. Which means that it may be a matter of time before she starts sounding off about his current team.