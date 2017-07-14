NFL suspends Michael Floyd four games

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 14, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Vikings receiver Michael Floyd will miss a quarter of the season.

Floyd has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and went to jail this offseason, and the result was a harsher suspension than NFL players usually get: A drunk driving offense usually results in a two-game suspension.

At the time of his arrest last year, Floyd was playing for the Cardinals. Arizona released him following the arrest, and the Patriots picked him up for the end of the season and the playoffs. The Vikings signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Floyd was behind the wheel with a 0.217 percent blood alcohol level when he was initially arrested. He was also found to have a 0.055 percent blood alcohol level in an at-home test this summer, when his release was conditioned on his not drinking alcohol. He blamed that on drinking kombucha tea without realizing it had alcohol in it, and the Vikings have warned him that if they find out that’s a lie, they’ll cut him.