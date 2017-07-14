Raiders sign three guys to fill out roster

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 14, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

The Raiders got their roster back up to the 90-man limit Friday, with a trio of signings.

The team announced they signed running back John Crockett, offensive lineman Kareem Are, and linebacker Brady Sheldon.

Crockett was with the Packers the last two years, and spent 2016 on injured reserve. He played in two games in 2015, with nine carries for 21 yards. The North Dakota State product had 2,419 all-purpose yards his senior season in college.

Are (Florida State) and Sheldon (Ferris State) are undrafted rookies, who went to rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis.