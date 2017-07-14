Rams WR Mike Thomas suspended four games

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Rams wide receiver Mike Thomas‘ second NFL season will be getting off to a delayed start.

The NFL announced on Friday that Thomas has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season. He violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and will not be eligible to rejoin the team until after they play the Cowboys on October 1.

Thomas will be able to practice with the team at training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension goes into effect.

Thomas was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and had three catches for 37 yards in 15 games during his rookie season. The Rams drafted a pair of receivers this year and good early work from Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds could leave Thomas with a tough road to playing time behind Tavon Austin and Robert Woods once he’s able to return to the team in October.