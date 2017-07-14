Ravens still looking for a new airline arrangement

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

The news that the Steelers have retained Miami Air International to replace American Airlines for 2017 travel prompted me to actually do some work for a change and ask the other teams dumped by American about their travel arrangements. Here’s what I found out, so far.

The Dolphins also have retained Miami Air. The Jaguars and Colts have made other arrangements, but they do not currently intend to announce them. We’re awaiting word on what the Cardinals will be doing.

One team that has yet to finalize a new arrangement is the Ravens. Per a league source, the Ravens are still working on it.

Cost could be an issue. One of the teams stranded by American anticipates a spike in flight expenses from $2 million to $6 million this year.

Although every NFL team is printing money, they spend plenty. For each road game, well over 100 people make the trip. And if the people who provide the travel decide to put their thumb on the scale, the only alternative will be to buy a plane and hire pilots.

Regardless of what they do, the teams dumped by American need a plan. Most of them seem to have one. For those who don’t, the clock is ticking.