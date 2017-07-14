Report: Ezekiel Elliott bracing for a suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 14, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

Nearly a year after prosecutors announced that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would not face charges over allegations of domestic violence, the NFL continues to investigate the matter. And it’s not looking good for Elliott.

Adam Schefter reported on ESPN today that Elliott and people around him are starting to conclude that the NFL is going to suspend Elliott for the start of the season.

“Ezekiel Elliott at this point in time is bracing for a short suspension,” Schefter said. “Maybe one game, maybe two games, but as one person told me, in quotes, ‘It looks like the NFL is trying to pin something on him.'”

Schefter suggested that Elliott could be looking at a two-game suspension, forcing him out for Week One against the Giants and Week Two against the Broncos. It’s unclear why Elliott would be suspended only two games, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said when he introduced the league’s domestic violence policy that a six-game suspension would be the standard for a first offense.

Elliott burst onto the scene as one of the league’s brightest young stars last year. This year the NFL may sit one of its brightest stars for the start of the season.