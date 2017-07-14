Romo’s fantasy football convention begins, without Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

After a pair of false starts, the fantasy football convention partially owned and organized by former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will finally get off the ground on Friday. Without Romo.

Romo is in Lake Tahoe for the annual American Century Championship, a golf tournament televised by NBCSN on Friday and NBC over the weekend.

In 2015, Romo and his partners planned to conduct the convention in Las Vegas, but the NFL slammed the door on player participation in an event on property owned by a casino. A lawsuit followed, but it was unsuccessful.

Last year, Romo and his partners planned to hold the event in Pasadena. It was scrapped after the NFL allegedly pressured sponsors like EA to back out. A lawsuit followed, and a trial date is set for later this year.

Romo, who got away from golfing in the later years of his football career, has now rediscovered the sport in his retirement. He is the co-favorite along with Mark Mulder to win the annual celebrity tournament.