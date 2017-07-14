Trevor Siemian trying to keep same mentality as last summer

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

Coach Vance Joseph made it clear at the end of the team’s offseason program that no “true evaluation” of Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch would begin until the team was at training camp, but that hasn’t halted chatter about the team’s quarterbacks.

We’ve heard from inside and outside the team about Lynch’s improvement and we’ve heard wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders say that he’d like a quick call so that the first team can build chemistry with the starting quarterback. Siemian said Friday that it has been “relatively easy” to ignore such talk and focus on his play, which is something he said he did last summer when he wound up beating out Mark Sanchez for the starting job over the summer.

“That was really the first time I got a good bit of reps so that was important for me and I wasn’t getting too far ahead of myself and I’m still trying to keep that same mentality,” Siemian said, via the Denver Post. “It’s not up to me. For me, just staying with that same mentality — I want to be better than I was yesterday — I think that will help me out.”

A plan to hold workouts with both quarterbacks and the team’s receivers in Los Angeles ahead of camp fell through, but Siemian said that he hopes to hold some informal sessions at a Denver-area high school in the coming days as part of his effort to go 2-for-2 in quarterback competitions.