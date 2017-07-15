Aaron Rodgers, Steph Curry connect on a deep ball, barely

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

The annual American Century Championship often generates some sort of a football-relevant highlight. In 2014 (and again in 2015), for example, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk flattened a fan with an apparent death wish.

This time around, NBA star Steph Curry wanted to catch a pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So Curry ran a post pattern, Rodgers threw the ball, and Curry had to stop in his tracks and fall backward to catch it. (To anyone who would say Curry “laid out” for the pass, the more accurate description is that he “laid back” for it.)

Despite the completion, it was either a poor job of route running by Curry or a poor job of ball placement by Rodgers. We’ll blame it on Curry, primarily so that no one can blame us for having a bias against Rodgers.