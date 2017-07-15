Aaron Rodgers, Steph Curry connect on a deep ball, barely

The annual American Century Championship often generates some sort of a football-relevant highlight. In 2014 (and again in 2015), for example, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk flattened a fan with an apparent death wish.
This time around, NBA star Steph Curry wanted to catch a pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So Curry ran a post pattern, Rodgers threw the ball, and Curry had to stop in his tracks and fall backward to catch it. (To anyone who would say Curry “laid out” for the pass, the more accurate description is that he “laid back” for it.)
Despite the completion, it was either a poor job of route running by Curry or a poor job of ball placement by Rodgers. We’ll blame it on Curry, primarily so that no one can blame us for having a bias against Rodgers.
No, you have a bias for the Packers.
Your weekly power rankings all last season proved it, Mike LOL
Curry doesn’t know how lucky he is. Cobb and Nelson both cracked their ribs due to poorly thrown balls by Rodgers.
Erin would say Curry ran a bad route because he’s quick to throw everyone under the bus. Family, teammates, coaches, overrated three point shooters.
If anything Curry saved Rodgers from looking bad… running the post can not be messed up by the receiver when he is only going 5mph… Rodgers has been sitting on the couch for months and needs to get back to the field.
There is no barely. Complete pass.
It was supposed to be a ‘skinny post’ pattern!
They need to work on their timing at a football camp. Curry was faster than Rodgers expected him to be.
Vikes get run over by that bus every year!