Eli, Ben, Rivers all poised to join the 50,000-yard club

Only six players in NFL history have passed for 50,000 yards. By the end of the 2017 season, there are likely to be nine members of the 50,000-yard club. And all three new additions come from the same first round in the draft.
Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers are all within one solid season of 50,000 yards and should become the seventh, eighth and ninth players to reach the 50,000-yard mark in 2017. The six players already ovder the 50,000-yard mark are Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and John Elway.
Manning currently has 48,218 yards, which means he’s likely around six games away from 50,000. Roethlisberger is at 46,814, meaning he’s probably about 11 games away. And Rivers is at 45,833, which at his 2016 pace would take him 16 games to reach 50,000.
The three quarterbacks have always been linked by the 2004 NFL draft, in which Manning was selected first overall by the Chargers, then traded for Rivers, who was drafted fourth overall by the Giants. Roethlisberger was taken 11th overall by the Steelers.
For three quarterbacks in the same draft class to all play for only one team and all play so well that they reach 50,000 career yards is an extremely unusual occurrence, as the draft is usually a crap shoot. Just ask the Bills, who also spent a first-round pick on a quarterback that year but got only 6,211 yards out of J.P. Losman.
Y’all are going to start with the Eli jokes but he’s the only one whith two – count ’em TWO – SB MVP trophies in his closet (or as a door stop).
Eli is the only one of the bunch that would have worked out in NYC.
Ben would have been drummed out of town years ago and Rivers would have been treated like we treated (the as religious) Daniel Murphy.
All 3 are certainly good QBs.
However, just wait until Patrick Mahomes becomes the 1st 80,000 yard QB
Interesting in that of all the 50,000-yard club QBs mentioned, Philip Rivers is the only one to have never sniffed a Super Bowl appearance. Ironically, two of the otherss in the group (Eli Manning, Drew Brees) were originally drafted by the Chargers but won Super Bowls with other teams.
It’s also interesting that all of these QBs came into the league after the 1978 rules changes which inflated passing statistics at the expense of limiting team defenses. So in my estimation it certainly doesn’t make this group any better than QBs like Graham, Unitas, Staubach, Luckman, etc. who played when defenses really had teeth.