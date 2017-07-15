Ice Cube wants to see his Raiders play Cowboys in Super Bowl

Posted by Charean Williams on July 15, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Ice Cube is a die-hard Raiders fan. He even hired former Raiders CEO Amy Trask as CEO of his BIG3 basketball league. So it’s no surprise the rapper and actor expects to see his team in the Super Bowl. (Not to mention it’s probably not a bad bet either.)

Ice Cube wants to see his Raiders play the Cowboys in Super Bowl LII.

“Hopefully we’ll see [the Cowboys] in the Super Bowl — Cowboys vs. the Raiders,” Ice Cube told Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News. “Cowboys vs. the Raiders, I think that would have a great ring to it.”

As good as the Raiders and Cowboys were in the 1970s, they never met in a Super Bowl. The franchises have combined fro 13 Super Bowl appearances and eight championships.

But Ice Cube was leery to pick the Cowboys considering the fact they have not had back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-09.

“It’s hard to predict them Cowboys, man,” Ice Cube said. “I think [they] are going to have a great regular season for sure. But they’re so hard to predict right now. That’s something I know is probably going to happen for sure. Then, after that, it’s really about guys being fed up and just refusing to lose.”