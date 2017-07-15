 Skip to content

Ice Cube wants to see his Raiders play Cowboys in Super Bowl

Posted by Charean Williams on July 15, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT
Ice Cube is a die-hard Raiders fan. He even hired former Raiders CEO Amy Trask as CEO of his BIG3 basketball league. So it’s no surprise the rapper and actor expects to see his team in the Super Bowl. (Not to mention it’s probably not a bad bet either.)

Ice Cube wants to see his Raiders play the Cowboys in Super Bowl LII.

Hopefully we’ll see [the Cowboys] in the Super Bowl — Cowboys vs. the Raiders,” Ice Cube told Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News. “Cowboys vs. the Raiders, I think that would have a great ring to it.”

As good as the Raiders and Cowboys were in the 1970s, they never met in a Super Bowl. The franchises have combined fro 13 Super Bowl appearances and eight championships.

But Ice Cube was leery to pick the Cowboys considering the fact they have not had back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-09.

“It’s hard to predict them Cowboys, man,” Ice Cube said. “I think [they] are going to have a great regular season for sure. But they’re so hard to predict right now. That’s something I know is probably going to happen for sure. Then, after that, it’s really about guys being fed up and just refusing to lose.”

9 Responses to “Ice Cube wants to see his Raiders play Cowboys in Super Bowl”
  1. stairwayto7 says: Jul 15, 2017 3:34 PM

    Ice Cube will be melted before that happens!

  2. 49ersfury says: Jul 15, 2017 3:36 PM

    The Cowboys winning a playoff game is laughable. Let alone getting to the Super Bowl.

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jul 15, 2017 3:41 PM

    Not going to happen. Sorry Cube.

  4. sychosam28 says: Jul 15, 2017 3:49 PM

    I don’t care!

  5. packman15 says: Jul 15, 2017 4:06 PM

    Sorry Cube – Packers vs Patriots

  6. wtfchiefs says: Jul 15, 2017 4:10 PM

    …neat.

  7. quintorisjones says: Jul 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    Wow. Now this is breaking news. How is every media outlet NOT reporting this. This story transcends sports and touches every heart and soul. Life just goes down from here.

  8. RegisHawk says: Jul 15, 2017 4:12 PM

    Isn’t there a way to set that on Madden?

  9. kcrobert10 says: Jul 15, 2017 4:14 PM

    Does anyone find it completely laughable that prognosticators are picking the raiders despite the fact they haven’t even beaten the chiefs in like what 3 years but hey they are so talented right.

