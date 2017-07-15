J.J. Watt fires shots at the Big Baller Brand

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 7:27 AM EDT

J.J. has thrown a stick of dy-no-mite! into the sneaker wars.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, whose JJ II shoe from Reebok made its debut on Friday, engaged in a little negative marketing on Twitter, taking aim at the Big Baller Brand from controversial impresario and performance artist LaVar Ball.

“400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective,” Watt wrote on Twitter (via ESPN.com), in a clear shot at $495 shoes offered by Ball and his family.

“And I actually wear them,” Watt added, in reference to the fact that Lonzo Ball has recently worn both Nike (pictured) and Adidas shoes during Summer League games, not the shoes his father is trying so hard to sell.

Lonzo Ball justified the move by explaining to ESPN that with “Big Baller Brand you’ve got freedom to do whatever you want.”

Including the freedom to not spend $495 on a pair of shoes that the person they’re named for won’t even wear.