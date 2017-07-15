Manziel, Kaepernick currently represented by the same firm

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

If Johnny Manziel gets a job before Colin Kaepernick, Kaepernick (and others) may have an issue with that. The firm that represents Kaepernick won’t, because the same firm represents Manziel.

Earlier this year, Kaepernick hired Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group. Likewise, Erik Burkhardt of Select Sports Group allowed Manziel to rehire Burkhardt, a year after Burkhardt had fired Manziel.

Yes, it creates a potential conflict of interest for the agency, since both players are vying for the same quarterback jobs. For now, though, it’s no issue, since no team has offered a job to either guy. And it’s hard to imagine any team entrusting Manziel with a spot on the depth chart, for a variety of reasons.

If anyone does before giving a job to Kaepernick, the cries of a concerted effort to keep him out of the league will justifiably become louder than ever.