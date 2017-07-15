Mets G.M. doesn’t “foresee” September call-up for Tebow

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

At first blush, Mets G.M. Sandy Alderson’s most recent comments about NFL-quarterback-turned-minor-league-prospect Tim Tebow could be viewed as a clear indication that Tebow won’t be called up to the Mets in September, when rosters expand to 40. But it’s important to read Alderson’s words carefully.

“Never crossed my mind until about 10 days ago when somebody said it was likely to happen,” Alderson told reporters on Friday, via ESPN.com. “I don’t foresee that kind of scenario.”

“Foresee” is a lawyer’s weasel word, and Alderson is a Harvard-trained weasel, um, lawyer. Whenever someone says they don’t “foresee” something happening, it doesn’t mean that thing will never happen. It only means that, as of right now, it’s not expected or planned.

Plans change all the time. Things not foreseen now can and often will happen two months from now.

For now, Alderson simply could be trying to knock down the perception that a September call-up is inevitable, if for no reason other than to give Tebow’s current single-A teammates one less reason to potentially resent him. If/when Alderson’s plan changes, Tebow’s current single-A teammates can resent him all they want once he’s gone.

Speaking of Tebow, the Adam Gase interview with PFT Live (available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, elsewhere) includes a great story about the manner in which the Broncos ripped up their 2011 playbook on the fly and borrowed plays from Air Force and Navy once Tebow was given the starting job in the middle of the season.