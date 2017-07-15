Still no decision on whether Greg Olsen will hold out

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT

During Friday’s extended discussion with NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, one thing became clear: He does not like to hold clients out of training camp. As it relates to one of his current clients, however, something else became clear: There’s a chance Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will be the exception.

Echoing Olsen’s recent comments about the player’s desire for a new deal, Rosenhaus said a decision hasn’t been made regarding whether Olsen will show up for training camp. Due to make $6.5 million in each of the next two years, Olsen wants something that better reflects his productivity.

For players under contract, a holdout carries a price tag of $40,000 per day. The move also risks alienating fans, who abhor any and all potential disruptions to their favorite team’s ability to prepare for the season.

Either way, an answer is coming fairly soon. The Panthers report for training camp in 11 days.

