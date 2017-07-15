Teams that offer short-term, guaranteed deals could create an edge

Posted by Mike Florio on July 15, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

As NFL players pine for fully-guaranteed contracts, nothing currently stops any, some, or all of the 32 teams from offering them. Given the inherently competitive nature of the league, teams that are willing to assume the lead in this regard could, in theory, attract better talent.

With the labor deal four years from expiration and the NFL unlikely to agree to guaranteed contracts across the board, why shouldn’t a team consider making all of its contracts fully guaranteed? World travels fast among NFL players; if one team took the lead in this regard, that team would potentially have its pick of free agents unless and until others follow suit.

Of course, the Management Council may frown on this practice. Ultimately, however, it’s not their call — unless the league wants to risk a collusion lawsuit.

So consider it, bad teams that hope to become good and good teams that hope to become great. One-year, two-year, or three-year deals, fully guaranteed at signing. For all free agents.

Although other teams may quickly copy the practice, the advantage that comes from being the first could be the difference between making the playoffs and staying home — or winning a Super Bowl and merely making the playoffs.