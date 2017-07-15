Teams that offer short-term, guaranteed deals could create an edge

As NFL players pine for fully-guaranteed contracts, nothing currently stops any, some, or all of the 32 teams from offering them. Given the inherently competitive nature of the league, teams that are willing to assume the lead in this regard could, in theory, attract better talent.
With the labor deal four years from expiration and the NFL unlikely to agree to guaranteed contracts across the board, why shouldn’t a team consider making all of its contracts fully guaranteed? World travels fast among NFL players; if one team took the lead in this regard, that team would potentially have its pick of free agents unless and until others follow suit.
Of course, the Management Council may frown on this practice. Ultimately, however, it’s not their call — unless the league wants to risk a collusion lawsuit.
So consider it, bad teams that hope to become good and good teams that hope to become great. One-year, two-year, or three-year deals, fully guaranteed at signing. For all free agents.
Although other teams may quickly copy the practice, the advantage that comes from being the first could be the difference between making the playoffs and staying home — or winning a Super Bowl and merely making the playoffs.
To fully guarantee a contract, it means they will:
a. Be shorter duration (as you referenced in your article
and
b. Will be of less money. Shorter contracts limit an ability to give more money up front in the form of bonuses. Also, when calculating the budget a team operates on, they currently assume that most deals will not pay out at 100%. If they are guaranteeing contracts, it means that to stay within their operating budgets, the contracts will have to be of lessor value (people who are “overpaid”, cut, etc – will still be paid)
Other teams might not be quite so quick to copy the practice given the disadvantage could be the cap crunch that would come with the inevitable bad guaranteed contracts that they could no longer get out from under. A lack of cap space could also be the difference between making the playoffs and staying home — or winning a Super Bowl and merely making the playoffs. Just ask any Saints fan.
That is basically what all big contracts are now anyways. Long term deals with the first two years essentially fully guaranteed, then, while the remaining years are essentially a year to year situation, they also provide higher base salaries so either an underperforming player gets cut after their two guaranteed years, or they play out their contract with high base salaries. You really need to let this guaranteed contract thing go for a couple days.