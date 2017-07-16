Cody Latimer on strip club scuffle: I was trying to break up a disagreement

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

A video showing Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer slapping a strip club bouncer and getting pepper sprayed in the face was released by TMZ on Sunday, which has led to a response from both Latimer and the team.

Latimer noted that the incident took place in February and that the police were not called to intervene after the incident, which the wideout says started with words between his uncle and the bouncer.

“It was initially a disagreement between [Latimer’s uncle and the bouncer] and I was trying to break it up,” Latimer said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “There’s not much to say about it. There weren’t any cops called. I didn’t want trouble so we got out. It happened 6 months ago.”

Latimer’s uncle wound up taking the biggest punch when things escalated and is shown down on the ground as the video comes to an end.

The Broncos issued a statement to Klis that said they were aware of the incident and that they have discussed it with Latimer, who is preparing for his fourth season with the team after being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.