David Harris “pretty much accepted on the spot” when Patriots called

Linebacker David Harris saw plenty of the Patriots over 10 years with the Jets and that made it easy for him when it came time to sign with a new team after the Jets released him last month.
The first and only visit Harris took during his brief time as a free agent was with the Patriots and he signed a two-year contract with the team before he left the building.
“They reached out to me and I pretty much accepted on the spot that I wanted to play there,” Harris said from his football camp in Grand Rapids, Michigan, via WOOD-TV. “Great organization. They’re the gold standard of the NFL. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”
Harris said it was “kind of disappointing” to be released by the Jets as he thought he’d spend his whole career with the team. Signing with the Patriots is a pretty good glass of lemonade to make from that and Harris gives the Patriots their latest veteran addition who has found success in the NFL without getting the Super Bowl rings that appear in New England quite often.
Cheating is encouraged – belichick.
Dependable 2 down thumper. A ring would accentuate a solid career.
Welcome to team Belichick Mr. Harris. Enjoy your stay.
hes as cool as another side of a pillow! Wellcome to Foxboro, David
Phone rings:
Player: Hello
Coach: Hello, this is Coach Belichick…..
Player: Yes. Go no further, I’ll sign whatever you put in front of me.
**Especially if you’re a former Jets player**
Hmmmm, choice to make.
Clown suit or Super Bowl ring?
wib22 says:
Jul 16, 2017 5:11 PM
Cheating is encouraged – belichick.
_____________
It’s probably wrong to admit it but your misery and obsession are just the cherry on top of our sundae.
Hopefully he gets a SB ring. Marty, Long , Hogan, got theirs. The Patriots is the Disneyland of the NFL. They make your dreams come true…. if you work really hard.
Harris knows his stats will only get better knowing the other teams plays before the play.
As a Jets fan I dislike the Jets GM and hope Harris has a very good season, even though the Pats are public enemy #1.
🙂
wib22 says:
Jul 16, 2017 5:11 PM
Cheating is encouraged – belichick.
_______________
Please cry more.
I like to mix the tears of anti-Pats haters with the tears of anti-MAGA losers to create a refreshing morning drink that brightens up my day. I call it #Winning.
Just goes to show that winning is more important than money. Stand up guy IMO.