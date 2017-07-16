David Harris “pretty much accepted on the spot” when Patriots called

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Linebacker David Harris saw plenty of the Patriots over 10 years with the Jets and that made it easy for him when it came time to sign with a new team after the Jets released him last month.

The first and only visit Harris took during his brief time as a free agent was with the Patriots and he signed a two-year contract with the team before he left the building.

“They reached out to me and I pretty much accepted on the spot that I wanted to play there,” Harris said from his football camp in Grand Rapids, Michigan, via WOOD-TV. “Great organization. They’re the gold standard of the NFL. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”

Harris said it was “kind of disappointing” to be released by the Jets as he thought he’d spend his whole career with the team. Signing with the Patriots is a pretty good glass of lemonade to make from that and Harris gives the Patriots their latest veteran addition who has found success in the NFL without getting the Super Bowl rings that appear in New England quite often.