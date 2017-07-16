David Johnson ready for 30 touches a game

David Johnson is ready for whatever the Cardinals want to give him. Thirty touches? No worries, Johnson says.
“I feel like there’s room for me to definitely carry more,” Johnson told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio at the National Fantasy Football Convention on Sunday. “I think the biggest thing is me learning and getting better and improving. So I feel like I can definitely get that 30 touches, not all rushing obviously, 30 touches per game.
“I feel like I definitely have the ability to do that just because I’m a young guy still in my first contract, feeling great — knee’s 100 percent, no problems — and I’m ready to go.”
Johnson averaged 16.7 touches per game in his first two seasons, including 23.3 last season. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said earlier this offseason he wants Johnson to get 30 touches a game. Johnson has had four career games with at least 30 touches, and another with 29.
Johnson noted how he, Ezekiel Elliott and Le’Veon Bell have put the tailback back into offenses. Now will teams pay them?
“We’re making the running back position more relevant, much more important,” Johnson said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I feel like you need a running back to have a successful team. Hopefully starting with Le’Veon Bell getting the contract he deserves, hopefully that can jump start the running backs being more important in this league.”
Bottom line, if you don’t have a franchise qb to go toe to toe with Rogers or Brady they only thing you can do to beat them is play good defense and pound the rock at their defense. Slowing the game down by taking the air out of the ball and limiting the franchise qb’s to 2-3 less possessions a game gives teams the best chance to win.
The tailback position is making a comeback due to these guys and they will be setting the new market for stud running backs. It may not be sexy but it is logical and practical at the moment. Not to mention, this is exactly what teams do anyway come December and into the playoffs in January. It’s time for stud running backs to crack 10 million again.
No RB has averaged 30 touches a game since 1984 and that was James Wilder who found himself outta the league soon after.
AND Johnson will be 26 this season. NO RB has been older and received more than 28 touches per game in a season.
Arians kinda spouted the “more carries” thing with Andre Ellington a few seasons ago. I’d consider the source.