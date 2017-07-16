David Johnson ready for 30 touches a game

Posted by Charean Williams on July 16, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT

David Johnson is ready for whatever the Cardinals want to give him. Thirty touches? No worries, Johnson says.

“I feel like there’s room for me to definitely carry more,” Johnson told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio at the National Fantasy Football Convention on Sunday. “I think the biggest thing is me learning and getting better and improving. So I feel like I can definitely get that 30 touches, not all rushing obviously, 30 touches per game.

“I feel like I definitely have the ability to do that just because I’m a young guy still in my first contract, feeling great — knee’s 100 percent, no problems — and I’m ready to go.”

Johnson averaged 16.7 touches per game in his first two seasons, including 23.3 last season. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said earlier this offseason he wants Johnson to get 30 touches a game. Johnson has had four career games with at least 30 touches, and another with 29.

Johnson noted how he, Ezekiel Elliott and Le’Veon Bell have put the tailback back into offenses. Now will teams pay them?

“We’re making the running back position more relevant, much more important,” Johnson said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I feel like you need a running back to have a successful team. Hopefully starting with Le’Veon Bell getting the contract he deserves, hopefully that can jump start the running backs being more important in this league.”