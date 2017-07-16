D’Onta Foreman arrested for weapon, marijuana possession

Texans running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested this morning on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that the University of Texas police department arrested Foreman after responding to a call at 12:24 a.m. Foreman, a rookie from Texas, was released around noon.
Foreman was one of seven men police cited on marijuana possession charges after someone called police about the smell of marijuana coming from three cars parked near a Texas campus residence hall. The other six men were all cited only for possession of marijuana.
The Texans used a third-round pick on Foreman in this year’s draft.
Good career move.
Caught with guns and drugs before you even make it to training camp. I’m sure the coaching staff will have plenty of faith in this rookie going forward.
And these brainless draft “experts” were all fixated on Mixon before the draft.
He’ll get a slap on the wrist.
Yet another name with an apostrophe in it and no surprise that person finds himself in trouble with the law…
How dumb can you be? I bet his IQ is in the 60’s
2 ounces?
yikes
i am all for legalization and regulation but that
is a lot of weed for personal use
not sure why these idiots make these decisions
have someone else bring you the 2 ounces!
why is this so difficult?
His NFL debut is gonna be delayed by a suspension. I don’t care as much about the weed as I care about the unlawful possession of the gun. Together they can create a deadly situation.
“Hey, Bill: Pete Carroll on line 1”
Didn’t listen to Chris Carter.
Until the NFL decides to throw these guys who do this stuff out permanently, nothing will change. Especially if they are good players.
Another NFL career off to a flying stop.
Appropriate 200 billion for Prisons and Enforcement for The Crack Scourge of the 80’s
Propose 45 billion for treatment of the “Opiod Epedemic” in the heartland….
#wholesaleracism
This story leaves me pondering two things….
Who in the heck would call the police over the smell of marijuana?
O.K…pondering 3 things….
What police dept. has the time or interest in following up on such a stupid call?
And finally…How do you unlawfully carry a gun in Texas? Does that just mean that the gun wasn’t loaded?
not sure why these idiots make these decisions
have someone else bring you the 2 ounces!
why is this so difficult?
9 3
I am sure your limited reasoning ability would limit your understanding the quandary these meatheads face.
This is not a big deal….hypocritical as some states its legal and some not. I think he needs to be reading to pee in a cup real soon….dummy.