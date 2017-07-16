 Skip to content

D’Onta Foreman arrested for weapon, marijuana possession

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
Texans running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested this morning on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the University of Texas police department arrested Foreman after responding to a call at 12:24 a.m. Foreman, a rookie from Texas, was released around noon.

Foreman was one of seven men police cited on marijuana possession charges after someone called police about the smell of marijuana coming from three cars parked near a Texas campus residence hall. The other six men were all cited only for possession of marijuana.

The Texans used a third-round pick on Foreman in this year’s draft.

15 Responses to “D’Onta Foreman arrested for weapon, marijuana possession”
  1. learysdisciples says: Jul 16, 2017 1:44 PM

    Good career move.

  2. jeyeeteesjetsjetsjets says: Jul 16, 2017 1:45 PM

    Caught with guns and drugs before you even make it to training camp. I’m sure the coaching staff will have plenty of faith in this rookie going forward.

  3. tjacks7 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:46 PM

    And these brainless draft “experts” were all fixated on Mixon before the draft.

  4. xenova1 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:47 PM

    He’ll get a slap on the wrist.

  5. waynefontesismyfather says: Jul 16, 2017 1:49 PM

    Yet another name with an apostrophe in it and no surprise that person finds himself in trouble with the law…

  6. SidFarkus says: Jul 16, 2017 1:54 PM

    How dumb can you be? I bet his IQ is in the 60’s

  7. tylawspick6 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:55 PM

    2 ounces?

    yikes

    i am all for legalization and regulation but that
    is a lot of weed for personal use

    not sure why these idiots make these decisions

    have someone else bring you the 2 ounces!

    why is this so difficult?

  8. whenwilliteverend says: Jul 16, 2017 2:14 PM

    His NFL debut is gonna be delayed by a suspension. I don’t care as much about the weed as I care about the unlawful possession of the gun. Together they can create a deadly situation.

  9. smartcollegefootball says: Jul 16, 2017 2:20 PM

    “Hey, Bill: Pete Carroll on line 1”

  10. leroysbutler says: Jul 16, 2017 2:21 PM

    Didn’t listen to Chris Carter.

  11. nyneal says: Jul 16, 2017 2:24 PM

    Until the NFL decides to throw these guys who do this stuff out permanently, nothing will change. Especially if they are good players.

  12. commentawaitingdeletion says: Jul 16, 2017 2:26 PM

    Another NFL career off to a flying stop.

  13. dcpatfan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:26 PM

    Appropriate 200 billion for Prisons and Enforcement for The Crack Scourge of the 80’s

    Propose 45 billion for treatment of the “Opiod Epedemic” in the heartland….

    #wholesaleracism

  14. bonitalocal says: Jul 16, 2017 2:28 PM

    This story leaves me pondering two things….

    Who in the heck would call the police over the smell of marijuana?

    O.K…pondering 3 things….

    What police dept. has the time or interest in following up on such a stupid call?

    And finally…How do you unlawfully carry a gun in Texas? Does that just mean that the gun wasn’t loaded?

  15. Nofoolnodrool says: Jul 16, 2017 2:35 PM

    not sure why these idiots make these decisions

    have someone else bring you the 2 ounces!

    why is this so difficult?

    9 3

    I am sure your limited reasoning ability would limit your understanding the quandary these meatheads face.

    This is not a big deal….hypocritical as some states its legal and some not. I think he needs to be reading to pee in a cup real soon….dummy.

