D’Onta Foreman arrested for weapon, marijuana possession

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

Texans running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested this morning on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the University of Texas police department arrested Foreman after responding to a call at 12:24 a.m. Foreman, a rookie from Texas, was released around noon.

Foreman was one of seven men police cited on marijuana possession charges after someone called police about the smell of marijuana coming from three cars parked near a Texas campus residence hall. The other six men were all cited only for possession of marijuana.

The Texans used a third-round pick on Foreman in this year’s draft.