D’Onta Foreman says gun was legal, marijuana wasn’t his

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

Texans running back D’Onta Foreman, who was arrested this morning on weapon and marijuana charges, says that he was legally carrying his gun and that the marijuana police found was not his.

In a statement released by his attorney, Foreman said he will submit a drug test to demonstrate he was not using marijuana.

“Prior to a search of his vehicle, D’Onta alerted the officer that he had a handgun inside of his vehicle,” the statement said. “This legal handgun was recently purchased by D’Onta and registered in his name. The handgun was properly secured inside his vehicle as required by Texas law. A passenger in D’Onta’s vehicle was in possession of marijuana. D’Onta did not use or possess the marijuana. Upon making his bond, he will submit to urinalysis and confirm he has not used marijuana. D’Onta appreciates the professionalism of the officers involved in his arrest and booking into the Travis County jail. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

Foreman, the Texans’ third-round pick in this year’s draft, could be subjected to NFL discipline for the incident.