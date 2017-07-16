Goodell still miffed about Matt Patricia’s T-shirt selection

With less than two months to go until Commissioner Roger Goodell tries to mend some fences in Boston with his appearance at the regular-season opener, at least one person in Boston may want to try to mend some fences with Goodell.
Per a league source, the Commissioner continues to be miffed about Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s decision to wear the Barstool Sports Goodell-with-a-clown-nose T-shirt while disembarking from the plane that brought the team back from Super Bowl LI. The question of whether Goodell should or shouldn’t still be upset isn’t relevant; he is. And the broader question will be whether teams looking for head coaches will take a dimmer view of Patricia because of it.
While it takes only one team to buck a trend, plenty of teams tiptoe on eggshells when it comes to the league office, which also has plenty of sway when it comes to “advising” teams on which coaches could be or should be hired. If hiring Patricia potentially puts a team on the wrong side of the man who runs the sport, that could be a factor that weighs against Patricia getting a head-coaching gig.
Which necessarily becomes a factor that weighs in favor of the Patriots keeping him around, indefinitely. Many assume that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be the successor to coach Bill Belichick, but McDaniels could be long gone by the time Belichick hangs up his sawed-off hoodie. If Patricia never leaves in part because no one else will hire him to be a head coach, advantage Patriots.
The whole stadium should wear them when the Pat’s hang banner # 5. Maybe a charity could make them up for the game. Then again will Roger the rat even show??
Maybe Patricia is perfectly happy as the DC, and doesn’t care….just a thought.
Maybe Goodell will feel better about it when he sees every Patriots fan in attendance at the season opener in the exact same shirt.
Roger acted like a clown and was depicted as such on a t shirt. Too bad.
The Patriots are champs. So can somebody remind me why being in the commissioners dog house is supposed to be a bad thing?
I wear it every other week.
If Goodell can’t laugh at himself he shouldn’t be Commissioner. Lighten up Roger!
This Bronco fans sees this as a Kaepernick moment.
You may have the right to make a dynamic statement, but that doesn’t mean there are no consequences.
Grow up, Goodell.
Yep, let’s not hire the (literal) rocket scientist DC because he wore a mean t-shirt with a picture of the fuhrer on it…
Seems like sound logic to me… Not that I’m complaining about keeping him as long as possible 🙂
People have to punch back in life. Mr. Patricia’s reaction to all the nonsense generated by Mr. Goodell and the NFL office was perfectly appropriate.
Good! Screw him!
On opening night not only will Roger be booed there will be at least half the stadium wearing the barstool clown shirt.
I’m sure he’ll be smiling just like he was when he gave mr kraft the SB trophy
It’s amazing how well Goodell works as a lightning rod for distracting discontent against the owners and toward a man (Goodell) the owners hired to take blame for them.
Goodell is just an empty suit. He doesn’t make or set policy, he just follows what the majority of owners want done. When the Patriots were fined and Brady was suspended, that’s what the majority of owners wanted. Goodell is glad to take the blame for his $30mm per year salary.
Goodell isn’t any different from Tagliabue or Rozelle. Neither of those commissioners dealt with the Internet, sports talk radio, etc. During the Tagliabue and Rozelle regimes, the NFL ignored the danger of brain injuries and long-term brain damage, ignored domestic violence, mostly ignored serious drug abuse and gambling problems. The league didn’t try to help Jim Otto, Jack Lambert, Mercury Morris, Lawrence Taylor, Dexter Manley, Art Schlichter, Alex Karras, Paul Hornung, etc. Since it was before the Internet and talk radio, there wasn’t public outcry blaming Rozelle and Tagliabue.
Matt Patricia might as well have worn a shirt with the other 31 owners besides Bob Kraft wearing clown noses. Would have been more accurate. They have the power, not Goodell.
If he can’t deal with a shirt, I can’t wait to see how he deals with the fans…