Melvin Gordon wants to send Antonio Gates, Philip Rivers out with a ring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

The Chargers are getting ready to play in Los Angeles after making a move from San Diego this offseason and they hope running back Melvin Gordon will be one of the top players in their new home for some time.

If that’s the case, Gordon will be playing after quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates have hung up their cleats. During an appearance on NFL Network, Gordon said that making sure that the two longtime Chargers stars leave the NFL with Super Bowl rings is a big motivating factor for him.

“Father Time is coming with my boy Gates and Phil,” Gordon said. “It would mean a lot to get those guys that ring before they step down, especially Gates. I think we might lose him after this year; you never know with Gates. But it would be love to have him walk away with a ring and put that stamp on his career, so that’s definitely what we want.”

We’re not too bullish on the Chargers’ chances of making that happen this year and the general consensus about the team isn’t too different, but there’s not much point in faulting Gordon for being in it for the reason of wanting to win it.