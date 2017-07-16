Mike Zimmer cleared to resume flying

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has reportedly gotten the go ahead to return to the friendly skies.

Zimmer has been grounded since having an eighth surgery in hopes of repairing a torn retina and there was some doubt recently if he would get cleared to fly back to Minnesota from Northern Kentucky for the start of training camp. A gas bubble inserted to stabilize the retina had not dissolved as quickly as expected, which necessitated another visit to an ophthalmologist in Cincinnati.

Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press reports that Zimmer passed another test during that visit and was given the green light to fly as a result. He’s expected to be fitted for contact lenses after ruling out surgery to have a permanent lens inserted on his right eye.

Zimmer is due back in Minnesota later this week. Rookies are due to report to camp on July 23 and the whole squad will be in on July 26.