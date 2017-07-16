“Nothing going on” between Cousins, Washington on eve of deadline

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

It looks like Kirk Cousins will continue to play on a year-to-year basis. For at least one more year.

Per a source within knowledge of the situation, theres “nothing going on” between Cousins and Washington on the eve of the deadline for signing him to a long-term deal. Absent a contract before Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Cousins will be committed to the team for one more year at $23.94 million.

Then, come February, an interesting situation will become even more compelling, with Washington faced with the options of signing him to a long-term deal, paying him $34.47 million under the franchise tag for 2018, paying him $28.7 million under the transition tag for 2018, or letting him hit the open market.

It’s not impossible that Washington will decide on Monday to make a last-second offer to Cousins, but it’s likely going to take at least $52 million (the sum of this year’s franchise tag and next year’s transition tag) fully guaranteed at signing to get it done. And with Washington internally conflicted on Cousins’ value, it would be a surprise if that happens.