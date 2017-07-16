“Nothing going on” between Cousins, Washington on eve of deadline

It looks like Kirk Cousins will continue to play on a year-to-year basis. For at least one more year.
Per a source within knowledge of the situation, theres “nothing going on” between Cousins and Washington on the eve of the deadline for signing him to a long-term deal. Absent a contract before Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Cousins will be committed to the team for one more year at $23.94 million.
Then, come February, an interesting situation will become even more compelling, with Washington faced with the options of signing him to a long-term deal, paying him $34.47 million under the franchise tag for 2018, paying him $28.7 million under the transition tag for 2018, or letting him hit the open market.
It’s not impossible that Washington will decide on Monday to make a last-second offer to Cousins, but it’s likely going to take at least $52 million (the sum of this year’s franchise tag and next year’s transition tag) fully guaranteed at signing to get it done. And with Washington internally conflicted on Cousins’ value, it would be a surprise if that happens.
Let’s see him prove something on the field, like taking his team to the playoffs and not choking if he gets there.
If the Redskins do not think he is valuable to the team, then pull the franchise tag and start Colt McCoy. Cousins will go to the 49ers and pass for over 4000 yards and my Giants will get two easy divisional wins this year. Of course so will the Cowboys and the Eagles.
Any word on Cousions and the Redskins?
Nothing new for Washington. The same GM who mortgaged the franchise to get RG III has reservations about Cousins so the ridiculous farce will play out in February 2018. Washington has no alternative to Cousins whose coaches love him. I do not know if the team can put the non-exclusive tag on Cousins during his third franchise designation, but if they can use that option the Skins will try to recoup two first round draft choices for him. Bruce Allen and Daniel Snyder will ensure the franchise endures another decade of mediocrity while searching for another franchise QB like RG III. Good luck to Washington fans!
Smart move by the Skins half man owner. You tell your team our QB isn’t good enough to pay him now go have a great season. Lame duck QB, lame duck head coach, with a flat out lame owner. LOL
Are you referring to the Washington Redskins, or Freddie Boom Boom Washington from Welcome Back Kotter?