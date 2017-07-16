Rams’ Tyler Higbee pleads guilty to assault

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

The Rams drafted tight end Tyler Higbee last year even though he was facing assault charges, and Higbee said at the time that he had acted in self defense. Now Higbee has admitted he’s guilty.

Higbee entered a guilty plea to assaulting a man, causing him to suffer a concussion and brain bleed. He will avoid jail time but must pay restitution to his victim, remain drug and alcohol free, not possess any firearms and perform 250 hours of community service.

The victim was a Saudi national, and witnesses told police that racial slurs were yelled at the man during the incident, but Higbee’s attorney says another person, not Higbee, used the racial slurs.

Higbee played in all 16 games for the Rams as a rookie, starting seven and catching 11 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. He is unlikely to face NFL discipline because this incident took place before he was an NFL player.