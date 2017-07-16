Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

Will Bills DE Jerry Hughes make it to the Pro Bowl?

The Dolphins are keeping their eyes on the Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman spent Saturday with young players at his football camp.

Said former Jets QB Joe Namath of the late Babe Parilli, “When I was in grade school, there were helmets with his name on them in the Army-Navy store.”

Ravens LB Kamalei Correa hopes for less craziness this season.

No look back at the first 50 years for the Bengals would be complete without the Ickey Shuffle.

James Laurinaitis thinks the Browns defense will improve thanks to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Said Steelers G Ramon Foster, “Consistency is going to be the key for us. We can’t have a four-game, a five-game, a six-game winning streak and then drop three in a row, that can’t happen. We have to be a team that’s consistently improving each and every week. It’s up to us to make that happen.”

Texans QB Deshaun Watson hosted a shopping event for young football players.

Who will be the Colts’ backup quarterback this year?

A look at under the radar members of the Jaguars offense.

The Titans hope Kevin Dodd can boost their pass rush.

DL Adam Gotsis is a player to watch when the Broncos get to training camp.

T Eric Fisher has become a leader on the Chiefs offensive line.

Raiders QB Derek Carr shared some of his philosophy about making tight throws.

Getting to know Chargers LB Joshua Perry away from the field.

Which Cowboys defenders could get double-digit sacks in 2017?

Assessing DT Robert Thomas‘ chances of starting for the Giants.

Eagles DE Chris Long is looking forward to the return of “Game of Thrones.”

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins is working with new receivers this season.

Bears DB Cre’von LeBlanc went home to Florida to host a football camp.

Lions WR Golden Tate hopes QB Matthew Stafford gets a new deal soon.

Packers fans weighed in on the increase in ticket prices.

A preview of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s role in his rookie season.

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley once picked off a Russell Wilson pass, but it didn’t happen on a football field.

WR Austin Duke is trying to make the Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

How do the Saints linebackers stack up with other units in the NFC South?

Who are the top five players in Buccaneers history?

Sorting through some of the questions the Cardinals hope to answer at training camp.

Former Rams QB Kurt Warner held a lengthy conference call ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

The 49ers have come on as sponsors of the Honor Bowl for high school players in Southern California.

What can the Seahawks expect from OL Germain Ifedi in his second season?