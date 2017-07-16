The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page

Due to popular demand (OK, one person asked for it), we’ve decided to park links to all of the 2017 PFT preseason power rankings in this spot.
20. Minnesota Vikings.
21. Cincinnati Bengals.
22. Arizona Cardinals.
23. Buffalo Bills.
24. Los Angeles Chargers.
25. Washington.
26. Indianapolis Colts.
27. Los Angeles Rams.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars.
29. San Francisco 49ers.
30. Chicago Bears.
31. Cleveland Browns.
32. New York Jets.
Skins at 25???
I think not. But then again, I don’t agree with most of this list.
Good idea imo.
Do you really think my Panthers outrank all of these teams? Can I kiss you?
13 down, 19 to go and so far only the very first one released is right although I grudgingly predict you will get number one right. It’s also not going too far out on a limb to predict the whining over it will be endless. I don’t have to like the Pats as the odds on favorite for number one but the truth is just like it was with the Broncos last year the champ is the champ until someone dethrones them.
Where’s the Saints?
Thank God we now have a “landing page.” My arms were getting really tired.
Seriously, thanks Mr. Florio. It’s nice to be catch up in one place, as opposed to searching past days to put things into perspective.
The Seahawks are at 25? you crazy
Is # 25 the Washington Wizzard or the Redskins ?
University of Washington?
The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
You read it here first.
Take it to the bank.
I don’t agree with most of this list either… Their are 1-2 teams missing from this list that surely don’t belong higher than 20…
All nicknames listed but one? Gosh, what a simple oversight. You can fix it in a blink. Thanks.
Your campaign against the Washington Redskins’ name is useless. You, in fact, bring more attention to the sympathetic side of the issue. Change your tactics, because they won’t work.
Not sure what’s worse: Complaining that someone asked for a logical, no-brainer feature of having a landing page for your rankings or admitting you weren’t going to do it until someone asked. It’s such a low-hanging fruit of a usability accomplishment to have a landing page. Then again, it’s also low hanging usability fruit not to have the headlines on your home page have all caps. So I shouldn’t be surprised.
The Redskins fans have to angry, miffed, downright mad then mad at having them ranked so high at 25. Must be fixed.
We knew #1 and #32 before anything was unveiled. The rest may be interesting
Damn, it’s tough being a Pats’ fan, and having to wait until the very end of count-down lists.
No, you read ite here frst, now that Reid has stabbed everyone in the back to gain full control the Chiefs will be lucky to get 6 wins. You peaked last season and now your done.