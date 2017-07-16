 Skip to content

The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

Due to popular demand (OK, one person asked for it), we’ve decided to park links to all of the 2017 PFT preseason power rankings in this spot.

Obviously, the list will include only those teams we’ve unveiled so far. Because we know that nothing is more compelling than the slow reveal of the contents of a made-up list.

For our preseason analysis of every team revealed to date, scroll down and click any, some, or all of the links.

20. Minnesota Vikings.

21. Cincinnati Bengals.

22. Arizona Cardinals.

23.  Buffalo Bills.

24.  Los Angeles Chargers.

25. Washington.

26. Indianapolis Colts.

27. Los Angeles Rams.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars.

29. San Francisco 49ers.

30. Chicago Bears.

31. Cleveland Browns.

32. New York Jets.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Features, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
20 Responses to “The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page”
  1. greg3117 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:51 PM

    Skins at 25???
    I think not. But then again, I don’t agree with most of this list.

  2. patriots123456 says: Jul 16, 2017 1:59 PM

    Good idea imo.

  3. firerogergoodellnow says: Jul 16, 2017 2:00 PM

    25. Washington REDSKINS

  4. MichaelEdits says: Jul 16, 2017 2:01 PM

    Do you really think my Panthers outrank all of these teams? Can I kiss you?

  5. finnymcphin says: Jul 16, 2017 2:02 PM

    13 down, 19 to go and so far only the very first one released is right although I grudgingly predict you will get number one right. It’s also not going too far out on a limb to predict the whining over it will be endless. I don’t have to like the Pats as the odds on favorite for number one but the truth is just like it was with the Broncos last year the champ is the champ until someone dethrones them.

  6. xlivsaints says: Jul 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    Where’s the Saints?

  7. f1restarter says: Jul 16, 2017 2:03 PM

    25. Washington REDSKINS.

    Fixed.

  8. dregonspengler says: Jul 16, 2017 2:08 PM

    Thank God we now have a “landing page.” My arms were getting really tired.
    Seriously, thanks Mr. Florio. It’s nice to be catch up in one place, as opposed to searching past days to put things into perspective.

  9. dudermcrbohan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:11 PM

    The Seahawks are at 25? you crazy

  10. Juan says: Jul 16, 2017 2:11 PM

    Is # 25 the Washington Wizzard or the Redskins ?

  11. tvguy22 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:12 PM

    University of Washington?

  12. Iknowitall says: Jul 16, 2017 2:14 PM

    The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
    At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
    You read it here first.
    Take it to the bank.

  13. tyelee says: Jul 16, 2017 2:15 PM

    I don’t agree with most of this list either… Their are 1-2 teams missing from this list that surely don’t belong higher than 20…

  14. stew48 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:16 PM

    All nicknames listed but one? Gosh, what a simple oversight. You can fix it in a blink. Thanks.

  15. graham4jc says: Jul 16, 2017 2:18 PM

    Your campaign against the Washington Redskins’ name is useless. You, in fact, bring more attention to the sympathetic side of the issue. Change your tactics, because they won’t work.

  16. cheo25 says: Jul 16, 2017 2:26 PM

    Not sure what’s worse: Complaining that someone asked for a logical, no-brainer feature of having a landing page for your rankings or admitting you weren’t going to do it until someone asked. It’s such a low-hanging fruit of a usability accomplishment to have a landing page. Then again, it’s also low hanging usability fruit not to have the headlines on your home page have all caps. So I shouldn’t be surprised.

  17. officialgame says: Jul 16, 2017 2:31 PM

    The Redskins fans have to angry, miffed, downright mad then mad at having them ranked so high at 25. Must be fixed.

  18. pauldeba says: Jul 16, 2017 2:32 PM

    We knew #1 and #32 before anything was unveiled. The rest may be interesting

  19. bonitalocal says: Jul 16, 2017 2:33 PM

    Damn, it’s tough being a Pats’ fan, and having to wait until the very end of count-down lists.

  20. officialgame says: Jul 16, 2017 2:34 PM

    knowitall says:
    Jul 16, 2017 2:14 PM

    The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
    At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
    You read it here first.
    Take it to the bank.

    No, you read ite here frst, now that Reid has stabbed everyone in the back to gain full control the Chiefs will be lucky to get 6 wins. You peaked last season and now your done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!