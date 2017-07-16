Video shows Broncos’ Cody Latimer slapping strip club bouncer

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 16, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

In the latest misstep for Denver draft disappointment Cody Latimer, a newly released video shows him slapping a bouncer at a strip club.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Latimer in an argument with a man identified as a bouncer for Diamonds Cabaret in Latimer’s hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Latimer slapped the bouncer, who responded by pepper spraying Latimer. A man identified as Latimer’s uncle then lunged at the bouncer, who hit the uncle and knocked him to the ground.

TMZ says Latimer acknowledged he is the person shown in the video but said he wasn’t trying to start a fight. Dayton police say they were never contacted in connection with the incident and there is no investigation.

Latimer was arrested last year for failing to appear in court for a traffic infraction. That incident took place after Latimer called the police on his girlfriend to say she slapped him. She was arrested for assault and disturbing the peace, and Latimer bailed her out.

The Broncos chose Latimer in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. In three NFL seasons he has 16 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown.