Another incident for Ezekiel Elliott

If Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is indeed bracing for a suspension from the league, he may not be handling the stress very well.
According to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Elliott was involved in a Sunday night incident at Clutch Bar in Dallas.
No arrests have been made, and few details regarding the incident or Elliott’s specific role in it have been disclosed.
With the NFL apparently trying to finally figure out how to deal with the domestic violence allegations against Elliott that have been pending for nearly a year, this news can’t help his cause. Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, citing an unnamed source, reports that the league will look at the “accumulative nature of Zeke’e behavior,” which means that Elliott could be suspended not for any one thing but for being involved in several of them, from the domestic violence allegations to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade misbehavior to whatever occurred last night.
Pre-Ray Rice, that was the primary focus of the Personal Conduct Policy: First-time offenders got a pass, and players who continued to find the fringes of trouble eventually got punished. That’s where Elliott could now be, with whatever it is that did or didn’t happen at Clutch Bar on Sunday night becoming a potential factor.
Or, possibly, he could be suspended for whatever he’s already allegedly done, with further punishment arising from whatever he allegedly or actually did on Sunday night. Regardless of how it plays out, Elliott likely has squandered whatever benefit of the doubt he may have enjoyed at 345 Park Avenue.
Cowboys are finished.
Jerry needs to control his players.
Sad!
If I were Jerrah, I’d make sure Zeke and Dez go to separate strip clubs – never together.
Let the cops and attorneys do their jobs and discipline the players afterwards. It actually creates a clear policy and takes all the embarrassment away from the NFLs continue botched discipline decision. Then, when a player gets in trouble you can just say “we’re going to let the legal system determine guilt or innocence before we get involved” and we won’t have this continuous “ho-hum, we have no idea what we’re doing” coming from New York.
Having Michael Irvin as Ezekiel Elliott’s mentor & role model was certainly a great idea and has yielded the expected results
Dude just need to ride out the potential consequences of the other incidents. Not that hard.
guess i won’t be wasting a 1st round pick on Zeke in my Fantasy Football draft
Kids. So much money, and so much scrutiny by everyone. Some handle it well. Some not so well. A lesson learned is a lesson learned!
leader
This is what happens when you draft Buckeyes.
Unfortunately, Elliot is as dumb as he looks.
The classic ten cent brain in a million dollar body…
(Sigh).
Just (sigh)
At this rate, Alfred Morris will become the steal of this year’s fantasy draft.
Time for Jerrah to write another check, make it all go away with his “donations.”
At least he’s moved on to knocking out men now
Ok so if your an athlete you get arrested let out never do time, always slapped on the hand and the NFL NBA has to dish out the punishment. I mean these guys behave badly because they can get away with it. Judge would through the jail key away on any of us.
Great talent, trash human being.
Maurcie Clarrett said this guy is an idiot!
the rest of the nfc east loves it. especially ny giants, who face dall in wk 1, with elliott probably out of dall lineup
No announcement until after they milk Jerruh’s HOF appearances for all they can.
It’s amazing how the usual suspects here are the first to pump the brakes with “let’s wait for the facts” in “certain” instances…..
and then in “other” circumstances ready to crucify….even when the entire article is heresay!
#yourhypocrisyispalapable
‘Boys will be ‘Boys. The Dallas den of iniquity just keeps on rollin’. This guy is so stupid he would be lucky to get a job mopping floors at McDonalds if he weren’t so talented with a football tucked under his arm. His mama must be so proud.
You can’t suspend Ezekiel Elliott because he’s in the news for a bunch of negative headlines for click bait reporters Ezekiel Elliott has 0 arrest but it’s looks like everybody is out to set him up UNBELIEVABLE!! This starting to look racial and personal attack on his character that isn’t there. HE WAS DRAFTED BECAUSE OF HIS GOOD CHARACTER SO STOP TRYING TO MAKE HIM A CRIMINAL!!
Do you have a “tape” of this one too?
No police report & no arrest made.
NEXT!
“No arrests have been made, and few details regarding the incident or Elliott’s specific role in it have been disclosed.”
I think a few here missed that part of the report.
I guess in Dallas he is considered a man of good character !!
I still can’t find what the ‘incident’ is. At this point I’m assuming it involved Russians.
This is just one reason the Cowboys will never get to the Super Bowl. Jerry Jones loves bad actors who are football players. They always self destruct Jerrah, hire a GM , leave him alone, and hire a coach who is not an ass kisser.
dallasfanindc says:
Jul 17, 2017 9:49 AM
You can’t suspend Ezekiel Elliott because he’s in the news for a bunch of negative headlines for click bait reporters Ezekiel Elliott has 0 arrest but it’s looks like everybody is out to set him up UNBELIEVABLE!! This starting to look racial and personal attack on his character that isn’t there. HE WAS DRAFTED BECAUSE OF HIS GOOD CHARACTER SO STOP TRYING TO MAKE HIM A CRIMINAL!!
////////////////
I understand that you are a super homer, probably cowboys biggest. But come on, he has 3 behavior problems already and more to follow.
Why didn’t Jerry hire a babysitter for Zeke like Dez???
Annnnnd cue the sad trombone….
wa wa wa waaaa
Elliot’s actions make him seem determined to throw away what could…or maybe could have been…a great career.
what does every HC say to there team after the last mini camp before they go on vacation ?
A. carry a gun ?
B. cause a fight in the Club ?
C. smoke all the dope you can ?
D. plenty of baby mama drama ?
This behavior is what Jerry expects from his team leaders
To be fair, was the St. Patrick’s Day thing even misbehavior? Chick looked pretty unoffended by the whole thing. If he wasn’t in the NFL nobody would care. A lot of these guys do some knucklehead things, but I feel bad for them a lot of the time too for the hyperscrutiny they face. Easy to say “well that’s the price of fame and fortune” like every low-hanging fruit-eating mouthbreather, but to be honest, it shouldn’t be.
wedemboyz88 says:
Jul 17, 2017 9:55 AM
Do you have a “tape” of this one too?
No police report & no arrest made.
NEXT!
1 1
Report comment
——–
umm, the entire dallas and local authorities
are on jerrah’s payroll and have been for years,
hence no arrests.
this guy’s name pops up pretty regularly for
someone who is innocent all the time
3 strikes yer outtttt, take a seat now Zeke !!!
Didn’t his agent impress on him that he can have NO incidents while Goodell is mulling over how to punish him?!?!? You’d think the first thing he’d hand been told is, “Stay away from clubs (night or strip). You’re rich and famous so you’re a target for somebody looking to make a name or trying to earn a big payday.” Stupid is as stupid does!
3 strikes yerrrr outttt, take a seat now Zekeee !!!
Hahahaha!!!!
ooops what happened here, sorry
Don’t blame the Cowboys, THEY didn’t do anything.
Blame Zeke, HE is the perp in question.
Did the Cowboys “make” Zeke do what he did? No.
Is Zeke a legal adult? yes.
Is Zeke, or the Cowboys, responsible for ZEKE’s actions? Zeke, BUT….according to the media all NFL players are exempt from discipline b/c everything is Roger Goodell’s fault for not keeping an eye on every single NFL player 24/7/365.
Is the media using this for their own profit? Yes, of course they are.
How bout them COWBOYS………LOL
What a moran.
some losers never learn
“How bout them convicts!!!”
Lack of Institutional Control.
Depends on how much hush money they’re willing to settle for. It could be a simple “misunderstanding”.
Where’s your fall guy, Zeke?
Busted Coverage is reporting Elliott punched a DJ at the bar and knocked him out. They’re also claiming the DJ had to go to the hospital.
Does anyone posting here understand the basic concept of due process?
Let the police and DA do their job and report back with some facts before we suspend him for 4 games.
Cowboys fans on Twitter crying about this being unjust. Well, the only unjust thing about the Cowboys is the disproportionate amount of time they’re on national television. At the least, national FOX broadcasts…
At least Adrian Peterson built a HoF career before screwing up!
Innocent until proven guilty. However, given this incident last night I think “Zeke” has lost the benefit of the doubt. NFL personal conduct policy is giving him some kind of suspension for sure.
NFL players can’t go out to bars. It’s a shame, but that’s the way it is. Look what happened to Edelman many years ago, accused of assault and then fortunately there was video evidence that he did nothing wrong and the charges were dropped. The list is long of mistakes made late at night.
Elliott is a target. He needs to stay away from the party and only hang out with the folks in his circle of trust. If he wants to go out, find some non-drinking focused events to attend. There are plenty.
Maybe they should try Hollywood Henderson and Nate Newton as mentors also,seeing how well it’s going with Michael Irvin.
whatjusthapped says:
Jul 17, 2017 10:38 AM
Does anyone posting here understand the basic concept of due process?
Let the police and DA do their job and report back with some facts before we suspend him for 4 games.
————–
The problem with due process is the court of public opinion doesn’t have to wait for due process.
For any public figure we can rightly or wrongly judge them. Maybe that shouldn’t be the case, but it is.
This is a guy who pulled down a woman’s top on video in public while he was being investigated for domestic violence. That provides evidence to the public that he doesn’t particularly respect women which doesn’t help his case.
Now, he has another incident which makes me think: Why wasn’t he at home? Why is he out at a bar when he knows he’s a target due to the above items. His career is at risk and he’s carelessly partying anyway.
He needs to lay low. He definitely has enough money to still have fun with those he trusts, just not at a public bar.
Elliot is checking off all the boxes to be a classic Cowboy jerk.
dryzzt23 says:
Jul 17, 2017 10:21 AM
Don’t blame the Cowboys, THEY didn’t do anything.
Blame Zeke, HE is the perp in question.
Did the Cowboys “make” Zeke do what he did? No.
Is Zeke a legal adult? yes.
Is Zeke, or the Cowboys, responsible for ZEKE’s actions? Zeke, BUT….according to the media all NFL players are exempt from discipline b/c everything is Roger Goodell’s fault for not keeping an eye on every single NFL player 24/7/365.
Is the media using this for their own profit? Yes, of course they are.
****************************************
Nice try but the Cowboys collect these turd type players and Jerrah calls them leaders.
Go Birds! I’m glad we’ll get to play Elliot for both games (wins).
You can’t suspend Ezekiel Elliott because he’s in the news for a bunch of negative headlines for click bait reporters Ezekiel Elliott has 0 arrest but it’s looks like everybody is out to set him up
=====
Beacuse he’s a member of a Union lacking backbone, that is EXACTLY what is going to happen here.
dallasfanindc says:
Jul 17, 2017 9:49 AM
You can’t suspend Ezekiel Elliott because he’s in the news for a bunch of negative headlines for click bait reporters Ezekiel Elliott has 0 arrest but it’s looks like everybody is out to set him up UNBELIEVABLE!! This starting to look racial and personal attack on his character that isn’t there. HE WAS DRAFTED BECAUSE OF HIS GOOD CHARACTER SO STOP TRYING TO MAKE HIM A CRIMINAL!!
————–
Did deflategate teach you nothing? Goodell can and will suspend a player for whatever reason Goodell wants.
Morris and McFadden will be excellent fill-ins while Elliot is warming the couch at home. The question is…for how long?
The cowboys are going to implode this season and I am going to love watching it unfold.
6-10 season here we go!
whatjusthapped
“Does anyone posting here understand the basic concept of due process?”
I think most people understand Due Process quite well. But we aren’t talking about the criminal code here. We are talking about an NFL player that, in a very short span of his early career, has gotten himself into a large number of off the field incidents. There are roughly 1,700 regular season NFL players and a very small number of them end up in the headlines for “incidents” that are either criminal or civil in nature. Zeke has managed to get himself involved in well over his share. When do you finally conclude that “where there is smoke”, there is probably a pretty good chance that the house is on fire? At the very least it points to very poor judgement and questionable maturity and intelligence.
Some of the big deniers and Dallas homers sound exactly like the Trump supporters who are denying any collaboration with our biggest adversary and enemy Russia.
Soo you’re saying DeAngelo Wiliams price is getting higher?
This knucklehead needs to be taught a lesson while Morris and McFadden excel. He needs to watch professionals play football while he’s in street clothes. 4-6 games now sounds like a reasonable amount of time.
I’m not feeling it here for Elliott’s future in the NFL. I think we’re all starting to notice a trend and he just so happens to be the common denominator.
Ezekiel Elliot over the past year has
1. Has visited a marijuana shop in Seattle.
2. Has been involved in two minor car accidents
3. Has a domestic violence investigation that could cause him to face a suspension.
4. The incident with the woman at St. Patrick’s Day parade where he pulled down her shirt.
5. Now this bar incident
Besides the car accidents that he can’t control, this is a trend of his behavior that hasn’t got him in deep trouble yet. Hopefully, he doesn’t end up like Ray Rice if he continues to get himself involved in other cases in the future. He needs to do what’s best for the team.
chrisk61 says:
Jul 17, 2017 9:44 AM
the rest of the nfc east loves it. especially ny giants, who face dall in wk 1, with elliott probably out of dall lineup
No, pretty sure real Giants fans want Zeke in the game. That way the Cowgirl’s players and “fans” cant make excuses after they lose.
KEEP HIM UNDER LOCK AND KEY.
Let him out for games and some practices.